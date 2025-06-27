MEXC Exchange
Cango's latest weekly output is 96.1 BTC, and its holdings have increased to 3809.1 BTC
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cango's official X account, from June 20 to 26 , 2025 , Cango's bitcoin mining output reached 96.1 , and the company's
BTC
$109,008
+3.21%
PANews
2025/06/27 19:16
CryptoQuant analyst identifies sign of the next altcoin wave
CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. said that crypto assets are starting to consolidate, which could indicate that the next altcoin boom may be coming sooner than we think. According to a recent post on X, Adler Jr. found that the…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 19:08
Aijian Group, which has been listed for three consecutive days, said that the company has not carried out stablecoin-related business
PANews reported on June 27 that Aijian Group announced that the company's stock closing price increase deviation value exceeded 20% in three consecutive trading days, which is an abnormal stock
PANews
2025/06/27 19:08
Trump plans to issue executive order to promote the development of artificial intelligence
PANews reported on June 27 that the Trump administration is preparing a series of executive measures aimed at powering the expansion of artificial intelligence in the United States, according to
PANews
2025/06/27 19:07
Bitcoin's monthly gain in June hit a one-year low, with whales selling off against ETF inflows
PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk , Bitcoin's monthly increase in June was only about 2% , the lowest since July last year. Although the US spot
PANews
2025/06/27 19:05
Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?
Author: Wu said blockchain On June 26, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", expressing its determination to build Hong
PANews
2025/06/27 19:00
Vinanz purchased another 5.85 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 65.03
PANews reported on June 27 that Vinanz Ltd (LSE: BTC, OTCQB: VINZF), a bitcoin fund management company listed on the London Stock Exchange, purchased another 5.85 bitcoins this week, increasing
BTC
$109,008
+3.21%
FUND
$0.0272
--%
PANews
2025/06/27 18:55
Belgravia Hartford secures $1M to grow Bitcoin treasury
Bitcoin treasury strategies are gaining traction among Canadian firms, and Belgravia Hartford, a publicly traded investment firm based in Toronto, is boosting its reserves with fresh capital. According to a June 26 release, Belgravia Hartford has pulled another $1 million…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 18:46
Germany declares DeepSeek app illegal, Apple and Google asked to remove it
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bloomberg, a senior German privacy regulator officially notified Apple and Google that the Chinese AI service DeepSeek violated German law and was
PANews
2025/06/27 18:30
Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?
HNT dropped over 5% as selling pressure spread across the Helium ecosystem following Coinbase’s delisting of the deprecated Helium Mobile token. According to data from crypto.news, Helium Mobile (MOBILE) price dropped to an intraday low of $0.00026 on June 27…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 18:28
