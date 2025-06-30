MEXC Exchange
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Insider Brother” sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC (a total of $50.55 million) an hour ago, with a loss of
BTC
$109,011.99
+3.24%
ETH
$2,579.03
+7.31%
PANews
2025/06/30 09:32
The Ethereum Foundation recently transferred 1,000 ETH to a multi-signature wallet every day, and there was no further action on the 11,000 ETH transferred
PANews reported on June 30 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to another multi-signature wallet every day. A total of 11,000
WALLET
$0.01439
+5.19%
ETH
$2,579.03
+7.31%
MULTI
$0.06502
-2.50%
PANews
2025/06/30 09:26
Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram increasingly relies on cryptocurrencies and other tools for cross-border money transfers
PANews reported on June 30 that according to News.Bitcoin, the Nigerian terrorist organization Boko Haram has increasingly relied on cryptocurrencies, mobile payments, and other digital tools to finance its operations,
MOBILE
$0.0002986
+5.43%
PANews
2025/06/30 09:12
HKEX to implement new stock settlement fee structure starting today
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has implemented a new stock settlement fee structure since today (30th), completely breaking the original minimum
PANews
2025/06/30 08:56
Texas makes gold and silver legal tender for everyday transactions
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Texas Governor Abbott signed a bill to make gold and silver legal currencies for daily transactions.
GOLD
$0.00000000000045
+2.27%
PANews
2025/06/30 08:44
Cathay Pacific Haitong: More Hong Kong brokerages may develop virtual asset businesses
PANews June 30 news, according to Sina Finance, Cathay Pacific Haitong released a research report saying that in the future, more Hong Kong securities firms will deploy virtual asset businesses.
MORE
$0.02304
-2.16%
FUTURE
$0.10419
+0.54%
VIRTUAL
$1.6291
+14.20%
PANews
2025/06/30 08:42
Analyst: The growing dissatisfaction of the younger generation with the current financial system will boost Bitcoin prices
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst Jordi Visser said in a podcast that the younger generation aged 25 and under is struggling with the increasing
PANews
2025/06/30 08:37
AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has closed his BTC (20x) long position and made a profit of $160,000.
BTC
$109,011.99
+3.24%
LENS
$0.00295
-0.47%
PANews
2025/06/30 08:20
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Yahoo Finance, Hong Kong-listed company Newfire Technology (01611.HK) announced that it would issue a total of 166 million subscription shares to five
MORE
$0.02304
-2.16%
PANews
2025/06/30 08:17
Kelsier Ventures CEO testifies in New York regarding LIBRA case, insists he has no connection to the project
PANews reported on June 30 that Cryptoslate quoted Argentine media La Nacion as saying that the latest developments in the legal dispute over Libra tokens showed that Hayden Mark Davis,
LA
$0.53863
+9.14%
LIBRA
$0.01513
-7.00%
PANews
2025/06/30 08:07
