1inch Wallet Adds Support for Solana Network

PANews reported on June 30 that according to the official blog, 1inch wallet has added support for the Solanaa network. Users can now use the 1inch wallet to redeem Solana
PANews2025/06/30 22:07
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 15,651 ETH

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC (worth $474.84 million) today, of which Fidelity had an
PANews2025/06/30 22:01
US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July, which will be a source of demand for
PANews2025/06/30 21:58
Japanese crypto exchange operator BACKSEAT has raised approximately US$9.69 million in financing

PANews reported on June 30 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese crypto exchange operator BACKSEAT announced that it has completed its seed round of financing, with a total financing amount of
PANews2025/06/30 21:58
The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has dropped by 7.48% to 116.96 T yesterday

PANews reported on June 30 that Cloverpool data showed that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 903,168 (2025-06-29 13:23:16), with the difficulty reduced by 7.48%
PANews2025/06/30 21:54
S&P 500 continues rally as investors bet on trade talks

U.S. stocks climbed in early trading on Monday, with the S&P 500 eyeing new highs as trade talk sentiment buoyed the major indices. The S&P 500, which notched record highs last week amid easing geopolitical tensions and investor bets on…
Crypto.news2025/06/30 21:50
Bitcoin hashrate down 15%, 26 firms add BTC to balance sheets: June in charts

Bitcoin adoption grew considerably in June, with 26 firms adding it to their balance sheets; meanwhile, Bitcoin’s hashrate fell 15%.
PANews2025/06/30 21:50
German Savings Bank to Open Cryptocurrency Trading Services to Private Clients

PANews June 30 news, according to Bloomberg, German savings banks now intend to provide cryptocurrency trading services such as Bitcoin to their individual customers. Previously, they basically ruled out the
PANews2025/06/30 21:35
Supreme Court rejects request to shield Coinbase user data from IRS scrutiny

PANews reported on June 30 that according to market sources, the Supreme Court rejected a request to protect Coinbase user data from review by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
PANews2025/06/30 21:33
Huma Finance Announces HUMA Token Staking Rewards Are Now Live

PANews reported on June 30 that according to official news, the tokenization platform Huma Finance announced that the HUMA token staking rewards are now online. Staking can get 10 times
PANews2025/06/30 21:31

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by year-end, but altcoin growth remains weak: Bitwise