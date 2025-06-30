MEXC Exchange
Crypto's value lies in bridging the gap between tradition and disruption
Crypto's true value isn't in dismantling traditional finance, but in bridging it with decentralized innovation. The crypto industry can create a more open, efficient and resilient financial system that enhances,
PANews
2025/06/30 23:05
Robinhood plans to launch its own blockchain and launch “stock tokens” in the EU
PANews reported on June 30 that online brokerage Robinhood is actively expanding its cryptocurrency business, according to Fortune magazine. On Monday, the company announced that it would allow EU customers
PANews
2025/06/30 23:04
South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial have both applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial Holdings have applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks and joined the competition
PANews
2025/06/30 22:52
USD1’s 24-hour trading volume surpassed USDC for the first time, reaching a record high of $3.37 billion
PANews reported on June 30 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI published a post on the X platform stating that for the first time in history, the 24-hour trading
PANews
2025/06/30 22:48
Origin Protocol: Starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to repurchase OGN tokens
PANews reported on June 30 that Origin Protocol announced on the X platform that starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to buy back OGN tokens on the open
PANews
2025/06/30 22:36
Amber International Announces Signing of $25.5 Million Private Placement Subscription Agreement
PANews reported on June 30 that according to PR Newswire, Amber International, a provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions, announced that it has successfully signed a private placement
PANews
2025/06/30 22:23
Fed's Bostic: Expect one rate cut this year and three next year
PANews reported on June 30 that Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said, "I still expect one rate cut this year and three rate cuts next year."
PANews
2025/06/30 22:22
A newly created wallet withdrew $3.7 million worth of SOL from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 24,635 SOL (worth US$3.7 million) from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge.
PANews
2025/06/30 22:20
XRP news: Ripple XRPL EVM Sidechain goes live, bringing XRP to Ethereum dApps
Ripple Ledger's EVM sidechain is live, enabling XRP to tap into Ethereum's ecosystem.
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:17
Strategy joins Russell Top 200 Value Index with $64b BTC on the books
With its latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering $64 billion worth of BTC, making it by far the world’s most aggressive corporate holder. But the real story isn’t just the size of its hoard, it’s the Russell Top 200…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:10
