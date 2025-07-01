2025-07-03 Thursday

Bitcoin demand drops despite Strategy's $530 million purchase and heavy inflows into BTC products

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $107,000 on Monday as its Apparent Demand metric turned negative, highlighting waning buying pressure amid an increase in miners' supply.
Fxstreet2025/07/01 04:40
SRM completes $100m TRON staking push, eyes shareholder payouts

Few could’ve predicted that the company behind Disney-themed trinkets would become TRON’s biggest public backer. With $100 million deployed and Justin Sun in its corner, SRM is rewriting its corporate script, one blockchain transaction at a time. On June 30,…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 04:07
US Supreme Court will not review IRS case involving Coinbase user data

A lower court ruling will stand in a case involving a Coinbase user who filed a lawsuit against the IRS after the crypto exchange turned over transaction data.
PANews2025/07/01 04:05
First US staking ETF to launch Wednesday, giving investors exposure to Solana

REX Shares will launch the first US staked crypto ETF this week, giving investors direct exposure to SOL with staking rewards.
PANews2025/07/01 03:25
Court rules IRS can collect Coinbase user data without warrants

U.S. Supreme Court decided not to consider a case from Coinbase user against the IRS.
Crypto.news2025/07/01 03:24
Clean Energy Blockchain Cloud Mining Opens the Dividend Era

CryptoNews2025/07/01 02:34
Aptos founder joins BlackRock, Goldman Sachs in shaping CFTC crypto’s rulebook

Avery Ching isn’t just shipping code anymore. The Aptos co-founder and CEO has been appointed to the CFTC’s digital asset panel, signaling a new era where those who build the infrastructure help shape its regulation. On June 30, Aptos Labs…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 02:17
Texas makes gold, silver legal tender following governor’s approval

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law allowing Texas residents to use the precious metals for “day-to-day financial transactions” starting in May 2027.
PANews2025/07/01 01:20
Bitcoin and Ethereum just had their best Q2 since 2020 — can Q3 keep it going?

Can the strongest Q2 since 2020 for Bitcoin and Ethereum reset market confidence or are we simply watching another temporary rally before macro headwinds catch up? BTC and ETH post best Q2 since 2020 Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 00:58
Sparkassen, the German bank that said ‘Nein’ to Bitcoin is now building a gateway

Three years after shutting down the idea, Germany’s largest banking group is making a U-turn. Sparkassen plans to let retail clients trade Bitcoin and other digital assets by 2026, signaling a seismic shift in traditional finance’s stance on crypto. On…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 00:53

