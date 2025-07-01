MEXC Exchange
Analysts raise chance of SOL, XRP and LTC ETF approval to 95%
Crypto ETF summer has arrived with America’s first staked Solana ETP and increased odds for other spot altcoin funds, according to analysts.
PANews
2025/07/01 11:40
Lido DAO dual governance proposal approved, to be launched on July 4
PANews reported on July 1 that Lido Finance announced that its LDO holders have approved the dual governance proposal. For Lido DAO, the voting process includes forum discussions, off-chain voting,
PANews
2025/07/01 11:40
Germany's largest banking group Sparkassen will provide cryptocurrency trading services, including BTC and ETH
PANews reported on July 1 that Germany's largest banking group Sparkassen plans to provide retail investors with cryptocurrency trading services, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The service is expected to be
PANews
2025/07/01 11:17
The new address spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, or it may be a swing trade
PANews reported on July 1 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the new address 0x521...34Bf5 spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, with an average purchase cost
PANews
2025/07/01 11:14
A new wallet purchased 1.08 million Fartcoins at an average price of $1.15, worth about $1.24 million
According to PANews on July 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, someone created a new wallet and spent 7,980 SOL (about 1.24 million US dollars) to purchase 1.08 million Fartcoins at
PANews
2025/07/01 11:05
Nasdaq-listed company LGHL announced that it has purchased HYPE, SOL and SUI worth $5 million.
PANews reported on July 1 that according to PRNewswire, after completing the first HYPE token purchase, Nasdaq-listed company Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) announced that it would continue to increase
PANews
2025/07/01 11:04
The robot's "ChatGPT moment": the automation revolution driven by AI and encryption technology
By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: xiaozou, Golden Finance summary: VLA innovation and economies of scale are driving the creation of affordable, efficient, and versatile humanoid robots.
PANews
2025/07/01 11:00
Maple integrates EtherFi’s weETH as collateral. Qualified borrowers can obtain USDC loans and receive ETHFI rewards at the same time.
PANews reported on July 1 that the decentralized lending protocol Maple announced the integration of EtherFi's weETH as collateral for its on-chain credit platform. Qualified borrowers can obtain USDC loans
PANews
2025/07/01 11:00
Ark Invest Sold $43.8 Million of Coinbase Stock on Monday
PANews reported on July 1 that Ark Invest, owned by Cathie Wood, sold 124,892 shares of Coinbase worth approximately US$43.8 million on Monday. Coinbase (COIN) closed down 0.83% on Monday
PANews
2025/07/01 10:57
FTX creditor representative: A new round of claims distribution is expected in October/December 2026 and 2027
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, FTX plans to distribute claims in stages over the next few years. On February 19, 2025,
PANews
2025/07/01 10:56
