SharpLink bets big on ETH with $463M treasury pivot
SharpLink, a Nasdaq-listed firm now holds more ETH than any public company, staking 95% to generate passive yield for shareholders and boost Ethereum’s security. SharpLink Gaming announced on June 13 that it has acquired 176,270.69 Ether (ETH) tokens for $462,947,816,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:59
Anthony Pompliano plots $750m Bitcoin buy via SPAC merger: report
Anthony Pompliano, one of crypto’s most recognizable names, is reportedly preparing to take the helm of a new public company with a singular mission: buying Bitcoin. Pompliano, known for his influential podcast and massive following on X, is expected to…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:57
Invesco and Galaxy jointly register Solana spot ETF trust
PANews reported on June 13 that according to information from the Delaware State Company Registry, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF was officially registered and established in Delaware on June 12,
PANews
2025/06/13 21:53
U.S. SEC: Brian Daly appointed head of investment management division
PANews reported on June 13 that the US Securities and Exchange Commission: Brian Daly was appointed head of the investment management department.
PANews
2025/06/13 21:39
British tech firm expands crypto reserves with $5m bitcoin purchase
UK's Smarter Web Company becomes the latest firm to expand its Bitcoin reserves.
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:35
Associated Press: The United States begins to adjust its military resource deployment in the Middle East
PANews June 13 news, Iranian leaders announced on Friday that Iran no longer plans to participate in nuclear talks with the United States originally scheduled for Sunday in Oman. This
PANews
2025/06/13 21:34
U.S. stock market opens: the three major indexes open sharply lower, and the crypto sector falls across the board
PANews reported on June 13 that the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.06%. The crypto sector fell across the board,
PANews
2025/06/13 21:33
MicroStrategy Insiders Buy $1.3 Million Worth of Preferred Stock
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Barron's, four MicroStrategy executives (insiders) participated in the company's latest round of preferred stock issuance on June 6, with a total purchase
PANews
2025/06/13 21:32
Top 4 altcoins smart money investors are buying the dip in
Bitcoin and altcoins plunged Thursday and into Friday, continuing a trend that has been unfolding over the past few days. Most altcoins were in the red, with the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies excluding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:30
A whale bought 3,810 ETH through FalconX, worth $9.64 million
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, an address purchased approximately 3,810 ETH through the institutional trading platform FalconX, with a total value of US$9.64 million.
PANews
2025/06/13 21:15
