Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH maintains downtrend despite SharpLink's $463 million purchase
Ethereum (ETH) maintained its decline on Friday, down 6%, despite SharpLink Gaming’s (SBET) announcement that it purchased 176,270.69 ETH for $462.9 million. The decline follows broiling Middle East war tensions after Israel struck strategic sites in Iran.
Fxstreet
2025/06/14 02:57
Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card
Sonic Labs, previously known as Fantom, has revealed a partnership with Redotpay Card, enabling users to spend its native S token and stablecoins like traditional debit or credit cards. S Token Gains Real-World Spending Utility Through Redotpay Card The card, functional wherever Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted, aims to increase the everyday usability […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 02:30
Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined
Bitcoin exposure may provide more shareholder value to Apple investors, as the tech firm’s stock is struggling to reverse a downtrend.
PANews
2025/06/14 02:01
Charles Hoskinson floats $100m ADA treasury reboot to stabilize Cardano ecosystem
With just $31 million in stablecoins against $356 million in total value locked, Cardano’s founder has proposed unprecedented treasury diversification into Bitcoin and native dollar-pegged assets to boost the network’s decentralized finance and stablecoin ecosystem. On June 12, Cardano co-founder…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:49
India cracks down on crypto tax evasion in enforcement push
India’s Income Tax Department has launched a fresh crackdown on potential tax evasion and money laundering tied to virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. According to government officials and local reporting, the department has identified individuals and entities engaging in crypto…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:37
Brazilian Authorities Terminate Exemptions, Aims to Tax Crypto Held in Self Custody
Brazilian authorities issued a Provisional Measure that terminates the previous tax regime and introduces a new ruleset to tax all crypto-derived profits. The new rule also states that these measures apply to crypto held in self-custody wallets and digital assets held abroad. Brazilian Government Announces New Crypto Tax Regime, Throws Self-Hosted Assets in the Mix […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 01:30
Dow Jones down 500 points on escalating Israel – Iran tension
U.S. stocks are down, oil us up as escalating Middle East tensions stoke inflation fears.
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:25
This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain
While Ethereum and Solana lean on venture capital and insiders, BlockDAG has raised $299m without VC help, and it’s becoming the top retail-powered crypto of 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:00
Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AGI could boost these crypto AI tokens
Artificial intelligence has taken centre stage with technology giants like Meta, Open AI and Alphabet Inc’s Google racing to develop AGI, Superintelligence and faster, more efficient models in 2025. The race involves multi-billion dollar acquisitions, investments and capital flows to sectors like Crypto AI tokens, offering traders an opportunity to profit from a slice of the Artificial Intelligence pie.
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:00
Retail Titans Amazon and Walmart Reportedly Weigh Stablecoin Options
As enthusiasm for stablecoins keeps gaining traction among big corporations, sources say retail titan Walmart and e-commerce powerhouse Amazon are actively exploring the possibility of launching their own digital dollar-pegged tokens. Wall Street Journal Sources Say Amazon, Walmart May Step Into Stablecoin Market As of press time, the combined value of all circulating stablecoins has […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 00:30
