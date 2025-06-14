MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
2025-07-03 Thursday
ADA declines amid Charles Hoskinson's proposal to convert $100 million from Cardano treasury into stablecoins
Cardano (ADA) declined 4% on Friday as Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed converting $100 million worth of ADA into stablecoins and Bitcoin (BTC) to boost its ecosystem's stablecoin issuance.
Fxstreet
2025/06/14 06:26
Donald Trump Pledges ‘Clear, Simple’ Onchain Rules Before Imminent GENIUS Act Vote
U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on enacting crypto-friendly regulation in surprise remarks given at Coinbase’s 2025 State of Crypto Summit on Thursday. Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration in New Remarks Speaking via pre-recorded remarks, Trump criticized the Biden administration’s regulatory stance toward digital assets and reiterated his campaign pledge to make America the “crypto capital” of the world. “Starting on day one, we ended the Biden administration’s war on crypto,” Trump said. “It was an absolute war and very unfair.” “We ended Operation Chokepoint 2.0, I created the first presidential working group on digital assets, I named a pro-freedom, pro-innovation SEC chair—a great man named Paul Atkins—and we created the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the United States Digital Asset Stockpile,” he added. Trump also noted that his administration is “not done yet” when it comes to making moves in crypto, claiming that they plan to enact “clear and simple market frameworks that will allow America to dominate the future of crypto and Bitcoin.” “My administration is working with Congress to pass the GENIUS Act, supporting the creation of dollar-backed stablecoins,” he said. The GENIUS Act Faces Key Senate Vote Trump’s remarks come as the Senate has scheduled the final vote on the GENIUS Act for June 17. If passed, the stablecoin-focused legislation would proceed to the House of Representatives for approval. Critics of the GENIUS Act claim it is inherently corrupt, given that the Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial recently launched its new stablecoin known as USD1. “The American people deserve the unwavering assurance that access to the presidency is not being offered for sale to the highest bidder in exchange for the President’s own financial gain,” the U.S. lawmakers said in an April 25 letter. Trump has denied profiting from the cryptocurrency, although a new report from Forbes shows that he has amassed $1 billion from his crypto ventures as a whole.
CryptoNews
2025/06/14 06:22
Sharplink Gaming Becomes Largest Public ETH Holder With $463 Million Purchase
Sharplink Gaming has secured 176,271 ETH for $463 million, becoming the largest publicly traded holder of ether globally, and actively staking the majority of its position to earn network rewards. Acquisition of 176,000+ ETH Sees Sharplink Double Down on Ethereum Sharplink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has made headlines by acquiring 176,271 ETH for $462.9 million, […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 05:30
Ethereum ICO Time Capsule Cracks Open: Dormant Wallet Awakens After Nearly 10 Years
According to data tracked by Whale Alert, a long-dormant Genesis pre-mined ethereum wallet just stirred to life, moving 230 ETH for the first time in nearly a decade. From $71 to $590K: Forgotten Ethereum Wallet Wakes Up in 2025 Back in July 2015, roughly 8,893 distinct wallets were directly credited with ETH from the Genesis […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 04:30
SEC, Ripple file motion to release $125M in escrow as case winds down
The lawsuit against Ripple, filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2020, is finally wrapping up.
PANews
2025/06/14 04:18
Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates
U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday as escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran sent oil prices soaring and investors retreating from risk assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.79%, while the S&P 500 closed down 1.13% and the…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 04:17
Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points
On Friday, around 2 p.m. Eastern time, reports show that Iran has begun counterstrikes firing “hundreds” of ballistic missiles toward Israel. Wall Street Sinks as Israel-Iran Conflict Erupts in Missile Onslaught CNN reported that the Israeli military said it identified incoming missiles launched from Iran, and the news station heard the explosions in Tel Aviv […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 03:30
AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming
Avalanche was hot hard by Middle East tensions, with technicals not going in its favor.
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:29
Which crypto under $1 has potential to make $18,000 from $450?
Little Pepe presale offers 40x potential as a Layer 2 memecoin built for explosive growth. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:11
Coinbase warns of forced crypto sales due to rising debt
Coinbase is raising red flags about the financial health of publicly traded crypto vehicles, cautioning that debt-related obligations could soon force some firms to liquidate their crypto holdings. In a report from Coinbase, the firm emphasized concerns around refinancing risks…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:07
