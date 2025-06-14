MEXC Exchange
From DeFi to DeETF: Who is quietly rewriting the underlying logic of DeFi asset allocation?
Introduction: From a geek’s toy to the new darling of Wall Street, how did DeFi do it? In the past few years, there has been a hot word in the
PANews
2025/06/14 10:30
White House rejects CLARITY Act restrictions on cryptocurrency conflicts of interest
PANews reported on June 14 that according to unchained, several people familiar with the matter revealed that bipartisan U.S. lawmakers proposed to add conflict of interest restrictions to the CLARITY
PANews
2025/06/14 10:22
A certain ETH whale has sold a total of 1,692 ETH in the past 8 hours
PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the ETH whale 0x55D...D4B7A has sold a total of 1,692 ETH (about $4.31 million) in the past 8 hours, with
PANews
2025/06/14 09:52
Trump Media Announces SEC Declares Bitcoin Treasury Filing Effective
Trump Media is unleashing a groundbreaking bitcoin treasury arsenal with SEC clearance, fueling an aggressive multi-billion-dollar expansion across fintech, media, and decentralized finance dominance. Trump Media’s Bitcoin Treasury Deal Turns Real as SEC Declares Filing Effective Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) announced June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 09:45
An address suspected to be associated with ConsenSys bought another 5,463 ETH, worth about $14 million
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 3 hours ago, a whale/institutional address (possibly related to ConsenSys) purchased another 5,463 ETH (worth $14 million) through over-the-counter (OTC)
PANews
2025/06/14 09:20
White House reviewing SpaceX contract
PANews June 14 news, according to Cailian Press, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters that after Trump and Musk publicly quarreled, the White House has instructed the Department
PANews
2025/06/14 09:09
US SEC approves Trump Media and Technology Group’s Bitcoin Treasury Agreement Registration Statement
PANews reported on June 14 that according to GlobeNewswire, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) announced that the previously submitted S-3 registration statement has been approved by the US SEC.
PANews
2025/06/14 08:54
Ripple and SEC Renew Efforts to Resolve Long-Running XRP Lawsuit
Ripple and the SEC have reignited efforts to end their dispute over XRP, aiming to dissolve the final injunction, unlock $125 million, and cement a long-awaited settlement. Ripple and SEC Push Court to Finalize XRP Case, Dissolve Final Injunction and Free Escrowed Funds The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs Inc. jointly […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 08:45
“A giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million from two ETH waves” bought another $10 million of ETH an hour ago
PANews reported on June 14 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, “a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves” spent another 10
PANews
2025/06/14 08:36
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes opened lower and fell, and the energy sector rose sharply
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Jinshi, the US stock market closed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 1.79%, and a cumulative decline
PANews
2025/06/14 08:32
