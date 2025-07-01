2025-07-03 Thursday

U.S. Treasury Secretary: We are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill today

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Fox News, US Treasury Secretary Benson said that we are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill ("Big and Beautiful Bill")
PANews2025/07/01 19:40
After the US dollar stablecoin boom, South Korea lifted the 14-year ban on "Kimchi bonds"

PANews reported on July 1 that according to the Financial Times, affected by the speculative craze of US dollar stablecoins, in order to attract hedging capital inflows, South Korea lifted
PANews2025/07/01 19:37
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin network hashrate drops in June as miners adjust operations due to recent heat wave

PANews July 1 news, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase reported on Tuesday that the average monthly computing power of the Bitcoin network fell by about 3% in June, mainly due
PANews2025/07/01 19:32
Singapore has tightened regulations on cryptocurrency trading

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued a statement on June 30 to tighten regulatory measures on cryptocurrency transactions to
PANews2025/07/01 19:22
Michael Saylor: Strategy generated 7.8% BTC return in the second quarter

PANews reported on July 1 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), posted on the X platform that MSTR generated a 7.8% BTC yield in the second quarter,
PANews2025/07/01 19:05
A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage.
PANews2025/07/01 18:59
[LIVE] SEC Approves Conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF (BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA)

Grayscale started its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion journey back in 2024, when the first Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved . The firm’s goal is to transform the GDLC fund, which now tracks a mix of five crypto assets in various weights, into a spot ETF. So far, the SEC has not decided on the matter, but after the latest amendment submitted by Grayscale, the monetary watchdog has until Wednesday, July 2, to issue a statement. Keep up with the latest updates on Grayscale’s ETF application below. Could this be the first time Solana , XRP , and ADA make it into an ETF? Latest Updates on Grayscale’s Five Crypto Spot ETF Application:
CryptoNews2025/07/01 18:57
South Africa's state power company Eskom seeks to support Bitcoin mining and other businesses to cope with operational crisis

PANews reported on July 1 that according to MSN, South Africa's national power company Eskom is considering supporting Bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence and data center businesses to cope with the
PANews2025/07/01 18:55
Trump-linked Bitcoin mining firm Hut 8 plans to open office in Dubai

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cryptonews, Hut 8, a North American Bitcoin mining company, registered last week to set up a new office in the Dubai International
PANews2025/07/01 18:38
Over 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, down 10.5% from May

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, more than 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, a decrease of 10.5% from May.
PANews2025/07/01 18:31

