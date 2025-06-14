MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-03 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Coinbase Institutional: Corporate leveraged purchases of cryptocurrencies may cause systemic risks
PANews reported on June 14 that according to The Block, Coinbase Institutional said that corporate leveraged purchases of cryptocurrencies may bring systemic risks, but the short-term impact of this risk
TERM
$0,442
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 21:13
Bitcoin Upward Trend Expected to Continue Through 2025: Coinbase Analysts
Coinbase Institutional forecasts a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025, driven by improved economic growth, corporate adoption, and regulatory progress. Coinbase Report Highlights Three Key Crypto Themes for Second Half 2025 Coinbase Institutional projects a constructive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025. The analysis […]
SECOND
$0,0000455
+15,77%
THREE
$0,004
+7,81%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 21:10
Trump turns crypto influence into income, ethics form shows $57m token windfall
President Donald Trump has reported $57.4 million in income from World Liberty Financial, his cryptocurrency venture backed by sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump. According to the Financial Times, citing a 200-page filing, the U.S. Office of Government Ethics discloses…
U
$0,01248
+0,08%
FORM
$2,8725
-3,19%
LIBERTY
$0,04016
-1,03%
TRUMP
$8,896
+3,47%
TOKEN
$0,01357
+9,61%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 20:47
Getmantsev: cryptocurrencies are the future and the number of their owners will grow
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev did not rule out the possibility of distribution of powers to regulate the cryptocurrency market in Ukraine. He told about this during a speech at the Incrypted Conference 2025. According to him, the document is adapted to the European regulation MiCA […] Сообщение Getmantsev: cryptocurrencies are the future and the number of their owners will grow появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
GROW
$0,0166
--%
NOT
$0,001935
+12,95%
FUTURE
$0,10446
+0,81%
Share
Incrypted
2025/06/14 20:40
Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 0.45% to 126.41 T
PANews reported on June 14 that Cloverpool data showed that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining underwent a mining difficulty adjustment at block height 901,152, with the mining difficulty reduced by
T
$0,01634
+6,10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 20:33
Authorities discussed regulation of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine at Incrypted Conference
On June 14, 2025, Kyiv hosts the largest crypto event of the year — Incrypted Conference 2025. Within the framework of this event, a panel discussion on the regulation of the crypto industry in Ukraine was held. It was attended by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the head of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market […] Сообщение Authorities discussed regulation of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine at Incrypted Conference появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Share
Incrypted
2025/06/14 20:26
Airwallex and Co-founder re-evaluate stablecoins: The real purpose is to build an Internet currency ecosystem
PANews reported on June 14 that Jack Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Airwallex, a corporate payment and financial platform, once again commented on stablecoins in an article: Most people misunderstand
REAL
$0,00298
-13,87%
PEOPLE
$0,01906
+11,59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 20:19
Data: USDT market value exceeds 155 billion US dollars, setting a new record
PANews reported on June 14 that Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, posted on the X platform that the market value of USDT exceeded 155 billion US dollars, setting a new
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 20:10
Echo Protocol's official X account was stolen, and the previous theft news was false
PANews reported on June 14 that JP | Echo (@jonphayyy) clarified on the X platform that the official X account of Echo Protocol has been stolen and the previous theft
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 20:00
Echo Protocol’s official uBTC wallet worth over $266 million was hacked, false news
PANews reported on June 14 that Echo Protocol, a Bitcoin liquidity re-staking and yield layer, previously posted on the X platform that its wallet holding 2515.648579 uBTC (currently valued at
WALLET
$0,01438
+5,19%
YIELD
$0,1501
-34,72%
LAYER
$0,653
+4,27%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 19:54
Trending News
More
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill