2025-07-03 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Crypto Carnage Wipes Out $210B This Week—But Some Coins Refuse to Fold

Crypto Carnage Wipes Out $210B This Week—But Some Coins Refuse to Fold

Over the past three days, the crypto market has taken a hit, shedding $210 billion in value since June 11, when tensions first flared between Israel and Iran. Meanwhile, over the past week, bitcoin has dipped 0.8% and ethereum is down 0.1%, but a handful of altcoins have posted double-digit gains, managing to dodge the […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02367+2.20%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.004+7.81%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 03:06
Polymarket Data: Strait of Hormuz Closure Odds Nearly Double After Israel’s Strikes on Iran

Polymarket Data: Strait of Hormuz Closure Odds Nearly Double After Israel’s Strikes on Iran

As of June 14, the likelihood of Iran blocking or closing the Strait of Hormuz has risen to 47%, nearly doubling from 24% on June 11. Strait of Hormuz Closure Threatens Global Trade The odds of Iran blocking or closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, briefly rose to […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12404+0.34%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02543+10.13%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 02:29
While Ripple targets $5-$8 in 100 days, this crypto might be a better short-term investment

While Ripple targets $5-$8 in 100 days, this crypto might be a better short-term investment

XRP eyes $5–$8 after legal clarity, but LILPEPE’s zero-tax, Layer-2 meme momentum may offer faster short-term gains. #partnercontent
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004206+6.31%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02367+2.20%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001635+11.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.2441+2.94%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/15 01:44
Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools

Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools

As publicly listed firms continue integrating bitcoin into their balance sheets, crypto communities like Cardano and Polkadot have discussed echoing this strategy, deploying the leading digital currency in their own operations. Altcoin Teams Eye Bitcoin for DeFi Power and Treasury Backing This week, the Polkadot community is weighing a proposal to gradually exchange 500,000 DOT […]
Биткоин
BTC$108,980.01+3.05%
Wink
LIKE$0.011037+0.92%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00749+5.64%
Polkadot
DOT$3.558+8.04%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01296+1.32%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 01:32
Lightchain AI secures dev funding as Stellar seeks relevance in the crypto space

Lightchain AI secures dev funding as Stellar seeks relevance in the crypto space

As Stellar fights for relevance, Lightchain AI secures $21m and powers ahead with dev tools, grants, and strong momentum. #partnercontent
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1213-16.74%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+12.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/15 01:30
Bitcoin price eyes multi-year breakout as ETF inflows hit $1.3 billion

Bitcoin price eyes multi-year breakout as ETF inflows hit $1.3 billion

Currently, the Bitcoin price is holding steady above $105,000 on Saturday as exchange-traded funds data show investors bought Friday’s dip. Bitcoin (BTC) rose to $105,300, up by 2.4% from its lowest point on Friday, and 5% above this month’s lowest…
Биткоин
BTC$108,980.01+3.05%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02543+10.13%
Multichain
MULTI$0.06511-1.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/15 01:15
946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay Drop

946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay Drop

At block height 901,152 on Friday, the Bitcoin network logged its 12th difficulty adjustment of the year, slipping a slight 0.45%, which lowered the difficulty to 126.41 trillion. The next day, Saturday, miners pushed the network’s computational power to yet another peak, eclipsing the previous high recorded last month. Difficulty Drops, Hashrate Soars, but Miners […]
Powerloom
POWER$0.01296+1.32%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558-25.60%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03474+4.01%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 00:30
Brazil proposes to impose a uniform tax rate of 17.5% on cryptocurrency profits

Brazil proposes to impose a uniform tax rate of 17.5% on cryptocurrency profits

PANews reported on June 14 that according to CoinDesk, Brazil has canceled its long-standing tax exemption policy for cryptocurrency gains. According to the interim decree (Decree No. 1303), a uniform
GAINS
GAINS$0.02367+2.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 00:01
Here’s why Aerodrome Finance’s AERO token price is soaring

Here’s why Aerodrome Finance’s AERO token price is soaring

Aerodrome Finance’s token rallied this week and reached its highest point since May 9 ahead of Coinbase’s integration. Aerodrome Finance (AERO) price jumped to $0.7786, up 177% from its lowest level in March this year. This surge has brought its…
SphereX
HERE$0.00052--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002761+3.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357+9.61%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$0.7901+5.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 23:30
Public Filing Shows Trump Raked in $57M in Digital Asset Related Profits

Public Filing Shows Trump Raked in $57M in Digital Asset Related Profits

Donald Trump reported tens of millions in income for 2024, including over $57 million tied to cryptocurrencies, according to his newly filed 2025 public financial disclosure. Trump Cashes In Big on Crypto and Name-Related Licensing Deals On June 13, U.S. President Donald Trump submitted his 2025 annual financial disclosure to the U.S. Office of Government […]
U Coin
U$0.01248+0.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.896+3.47%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 23:20

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill