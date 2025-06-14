MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-03 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Crypto Carnage Wipes Out $210B This Week—But Some Coins Refuse to Fold
Over the past three days, the crypto market has taken a hit, shedding $210 billion in value since June 11, when tensions first flared between Israel and Iran. Meanwhile, over the past week, bitcoin has dipped 0.8% and ethereum is down 0.1%, but a handful of altcoins have posted double-digit gains, managing to dodge the […]
GAINS
$0.02367
+2.20%
THREE
$0.004
+7.81%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 03:06
Polymarket Data: Strait of Hormuz Closure Odds Nearly Double After Israel’s Strikes on Iran
As of June 14, the likelihood of Iran blocking or closing the Strait of Hormuz has risen to 47%, nearly doubling from 24% on June 11. Strait of Hormuz Closure Threatens Global Trade The odds of Iran blocking or closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, briefly rose to […]
TRADE
$0.12404
+0.34%
ROSE
$0.02543
+10.13%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 02:29
While Ripple targets $5-$8 in 100 days, this crypto might be a better short-term investment
XRP eyes $5–$8 after legal clarity, but LILPEPE’s zero-tax, Layer-2 meme momentum may offer faster short-term gains. #partnercontent
ZERO
$0.00004206
+6.31%
GAINS
$0.02367
+2.20%
MEME
$0.001635
+11.30%
XRP
$2.2441
+2.94%
TERM
$0.442
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:44
Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools
As publicly listed firms continue integrating bitcoin into their balance sheets, crypto communities like Cardano and Polkadot have discussed echoing this strategy, deploying the leading digital currency in their own operations. Altcoin Teams Eye Bitcoin for DeFi Power and Treasury Backing This week, the Polkadot community is weighing a proposal to gradually exchange 500,000 DOT […]
BTC
$108,980.01
+3.05%
LIKE
$0.011037
+0.92%
FUEL
$0.00749
+5.64%
DOT
$3.558
+8.04%
POWER
$0.01296
+1.32%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 01:32
Lightchain AI secures dev funding as Stellar seeks relevance in the crypto space
As Stellar fights for relevance, Lightchain AI secures $21m and powers ahead with dev tools, grants, and strong momentum. #partnercontent
SPACE
$0.1213
-16.74%
AI
$0.1182
+12.03%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:30
Bitcoin price eyes multi-year breakout as ETF inflows hit $1.3 billion
Currently, the Bitcoin price is holding steady above $105,000 on Saturday as exchange-traded funds data show investors bought Friday’s dip. Bitcoin (BTC) rose to $105,300, up by 2.4% from its lowest point on Friday, and 5% above this month’s lowest…
BTC
$108,980.01
+3.05%
ROSE
$0.02543
+10.13%
MULTI
$0.06511
-1.89%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:15
946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay Drop
At block height 901,152 on Friday, the Bitcoin network logged its 12th difficulty adjustment of the year, slipping a slight 0.45%, which lowered the difficulty to 126.41 trillion. The next day, Saturday, miners pushed the network’s computational power to yet another peak, eclipsing the previous high recorded last month. Difficulty Drops, Hashrate Soars, but Miners […]
POWER
$0.01296
+1.32%
DROP
$0.00000558
-25.60%
PUSH
$0.03474
+4.01%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 00:30
Brazil proposes to impose a uniform tax rate of 17.5% on cryptocurrency profits
PANews reported on June 14 that according to CoinDesk, Brazil has canceled its long-standing tax exemption policy for cryptocurrency gains. According to the interim decree (Decree No. 1303), a uniform
GAINS
$0.02367
+2.20%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 00:01
Here’s why Aerodrome Finance’s AERO token price is soaring
Aerodrome Finance’s token rallied this week and reached its highest point since May 9 ahead of Coinbase’s integration. Aerodrome Finance (AERO) price jumped to $0.7786, up 177% from its lowest level in March this year. This surge has brought its…
HERE
$0.00052
--%
WHY
$0.00000002761
+3.06%
TOKEN
$0.01357
+9.61%
AERO
$0.7901
+5.13%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 23:30
Public Filing Shows Trump Raked in $57M in Digital Asset Related Profits
Donald Trump reported tens of millions in income for 2024, including over $57 million tied to cryptocurrencies, according to his newly filed 2025 public financial disclosure. Trump Cashes In Big on Crypto and Name-Related Licensing Deals On June 13, U.S. President Donald Trump submitted his 2025 annual financial disclosure to the U.S. Office of Government […]
U
$0.01248
+0.08%
TRUMP
$8.896
+3.47%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 23:20
Trending News
More
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill