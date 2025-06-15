MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-03 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Amazon signs nuclear energy deal to power AI data centers
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Amazon recently signed an agreement with power infrastructure and supplier Talen Energy to use 1,920 megawatts (MW) of nuclear energy to
AI
$0.1182
+12.03%
POWER
$0.01297
+1.40%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 08:42
Trader AguilaTrades is long BTC again this morning, and the current position is worth about $200 million
PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC again this morning and has now opened a long position of
BTC
$108,980
+3.05%
NOW
$0.00636
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 08:38
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 37.1% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume increased by more than 150%.
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market experienced a strong rebound in the past week, with transaction volume jumping 37.10% to
MORE
$0.023
-1.87%
NFT
$0.0000004421
+0.98%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 08:24
Report: Russia uses Bitcoin to fund teens for espionage and sabotage
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Decrypt, an investigation conducted by Reuters in cooperation with blockchain analysis companies Global Ledger and Recoveris showed that Russian intelligence agencies have
FUND
$0.0272
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 08:17
Financial Stability Board Chair warns: Cryptocurrencies are reaching a ‘tipping point’ of systemic risk
PANews reported on June 15 that according to CrowdfundInsider, the outgoing Chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), Klaas Knot, issued a stern warning that the cryptocurrency market may be
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 08:07
JPMorgan Flags Israel-Iran Conflict as Oil Prices Spike and Investor Confidence Wavers
Middle East tensions erupting between Israel and Iran have ignited global oil markets, with JPMorgan warning investors to prepare for volatility amid surging Brent crude prices. JPMorgan Links Israel-Iran Tensions to Oil Shock, Urges Investors to Brace for Volatility A fresh round of geopolitical unrest in the Middle East stirred financial markets, JPMorgan Private Bank’s […]
BANK
$0.05874
+5.36%
OIL
$0.0003278
+4.16%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 07:10
Bitcoin Flirts With $110K but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns
Bitcoin ( BTC) ended the week just below $105,000, having briefly approached the $110,000 mark, but faced downward pressure from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. BTC Ends Topsy-Turvy Week Largely Unchanged Having twice flirted with the $110,000 mark, bitcoin ( BTC) ultimately concluded the week largely unchanged, settling just below $105,000. Its upward […]
BTC
$108,980
+3.05%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 06:10
Bank of Ghana Flags Yellow Card Affiliate and Hanypay as Unauthorized Entities
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued warning to the public, financial institutions, and all relevant stakeholders regarding their engagement with two digital payment platforms, Yellow Card affilate Yellowpay and Hanypay. In a notice issued on June 11, the central bank stated that these entities are operating without the necessary licensing and approval within Ghana’s […]
BANK
$0.05874
+5.36%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 05:28
Crypto VC funding: IREN’s $550m convertible offering, Hypernative’s $40m raise
Crypto funding surged to nearly $709 million during the week of June 8-14, 2025, with a massive $550 million private placement by IREN leading the charge. Venture capital activity remained robust across the sector, particularly in infrastructure, with funding rounds…
VC
$0.00749
+17.58%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 05:08
NFT sales pump 37% to $144.8m, Immutable dethrones Ethereum
The NFT market has experienced a strong rally, with sales volume jumping by 37.10% to $144.8 million. According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks the biggest weekly gain in recent months for the sector. The spike coincides with Bitcoin’s (BTC)…
BTC
$108,980
+3.05%
NFT
$0.0000004421
+0.98%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 03:24
Trending News
More
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill