Corporate Bitcoin Holdings a ‘Blessing’ Now, Challenge Later, Says Roxom CEO
Roxom Global CEO Borja Martel Seward has warned that when the bull market eventually ends, it could trigger a bearish phase, potentially causing some bitcoin treasury companies to struggle. Bull Market to Persist for Months As global macroeconomic uncertainties continue to ripple through traditional financial markets, the bitcoin landscape is charting its own course, presenting […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 15:10
Brazil ends crypto tax exemption, imposes 17.5% flat rate on gains
Brazil scraps crypto tax exemption for small traders, enforces flat 17.5% rate across all gains, including self-custody and offshore holdings.
PANews
2025/06/15 14:58
Circle CEO: Stablecoins will soon have their “iPhone moment”
PANews reported on June 15 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire emphasized on the X platform that stablecoins are the most useful form of currency ever. “We have not yet reached
PANews
2025/06/15 14:23
What is the key to the success of stablecoins?
Author: Liu Xiaochun, Vice President of Shanghai New Finance Institute Source: Caijing On May 21, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the Stablecoin Bill. At about the same time, on
PANews
2025/06/15 14:12
Sonic Integrates Bubblemaps V2 to Enhance Onchain Intelligence
Responding to the surging demand for transparency in decentralized finance (DeFi), Sonic Labs is boosting its onchain intelligence by integrating Bubblemaps V2, giving users better visibility into wallet behavior and token flows. Deeper Visibility into Wallet Behavior and Token Flows Sonic, the high-performance EVM blockchain, is significantly bolstering its on-chain intelligence capabilities through the integration […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 14:10
Economist Peter Schiff: This round of gold bull market has entered a stronger phase
PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, Peter Schiff, a long-time gold advocate and economist, recently emphasized on the X platform that gold mining stocks are currently leading
PANews
2025/06/15 13:58
Crypto startup TrueNorth raises $1 million in angel round
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Catenaa, AI-driven crypto startup TrueNorth raised $1 million in a strategic angel round of financing, with support from people including Bryan Pellegrino
PANews
2025/06/15 13:51
With the support of South Korea's policies, can Kaia public chain enter the "stablecoin summer"?
Author: Zen, PANews This week, Kaia public chain has become one of the focuses of the crypto market with its strong token growth. Since its merger with Klaytn and Finschia
PANews
2025/06/15 13:30
Vietnam Joins BRICS as 10th Partner in Push for Stronger Global South Ties
Vietnam’s entry into BRICS cements the bloc’s rise as a global powerhouse, expanding its partner network to 10 nations and accelerating momentum for systemic financial realignment. BRICS Welcomes Vietnam, Underscoring Push for Inclusive World Order As BRICS continues expanding its global footprint, Brazil, serving as the current chair of the group, announced on June 13 […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 13:10
Russian police found a truck stealing electricity for illegal cryptocurrency mining in the Baikal region
PANews reported on June 15 that according to TASS, authorities of the Republic of Buryatia (one of the autonomous republics of the Russian Federation) found 95 mining equipment and a
PANews
2025/06/15 12:18
