MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-03 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout
On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the crypto economy edged up 0.92%, cruising at a total valuation of $3.29 trillion. Gold ticked higher by 1.37%, and silver posted a modest 0.17% gain against the U.S. dollar over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, last week’s stock market momentum faded after an Israeli airstrike on Iran prompted a […]
GOLD
$0.00000000000045
+2.27%
U
$0.01249
+0.24%
GET
$0.011096
-0.33%
TRUMP
$8.896
+3.50%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 04:40
Reentry through repair: Jill Ford’s plan to close crypto’s access gap
At the recent Bitcoin 2025 conference, entrepreneur Jill Ford, founder of BitFord Digital, and Justin Rhedrick of the Bitcoin Transformation Community unveiled an ambitious new initiative at the intersection of crypto infrastructure and social justice. In their session, “Proof of…
JUSTICE
$0.00006344
-0.42%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 04:00
Quantum Countdown: How Bitcoin’s 15-year shield faces its biggest threat yet
The Bitcoin network has been safe and stable for 15 years. However, elliptic curve cryptography, or ECC, was created in 1985 to protect Bitcoin, and concerns about its soon-to-be obsolescence intensify each year. The emerging technology of quantum computers challenges…
SAFE
$0.4128
+8.66%
SOON
$0.2562
+9.30%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 02:30
Trump’s $57m windfall, Ripple’s SEC deal, and SharpLink’s $463m ETH Bet | Weekly Recap
From President Donald Trump’s $57 million crypto windfall to Ripple’s near-final settlement with regulators, last week marked a turning point for digital assets in both regulation and institutional adoption. Here’s our weekly recap: Trump discloses crypto profits Hoskinson proposes Cardano…
HERE
$0.00052
--%
ETH
$2,579.14
+6.99%
NEAR
$2.245
+9.19%
TRUMP
$8.896
+3.50%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 02:00
Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review
Bitcoin plummets on Israel-Iran conflict, Bitcoin liquidations surge to $1.16 Billion, Robert Kiyosaki declares civil war has begun, and more in this Week in Review. Week in Review Bitcoin plunged below $104,000 following Iranian airstrikes by Israel. The dip triggered a wave of liquidations totaling $1.16 billion. Economist Peter Schiff seized the opportunity to criticize […]
MORE
$0.02306
-1.62%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 01:30
iPhone moment incoming? Circle CEO says stablecoins are almost there
Stablecoins are nearing a breakthrough moment, according to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who likens their current state to the early days of the iPhone — full of untapped potential waiting on better infrastructure and developer tools. Allaire described stablecoins as…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 01:00
Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike Again
On Sunday morning, Michael Saylor—the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly Microstrategy)—teased another potential bitcoin ( BTC) buy by posting a fresh chart from the Strategy portfolio tracker. “Bigger Dots are Better,” Saylor declared on X on Sunday morning. He’s become known for this Sunday ritual, where he shares a snapshot of Strategy’s bitcoin […]
BTC
$108,992.32
+3.07%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 00:10
TRON amazes fans with features while Neo Pepe gains traction
As meme coins evolve beyond hype, Neo Pepe Coin is gaining traction for merging decentralization, community governance, and early-stage value mechanics into a fast-growing crypto movement. Cryptocurrency has ushered in a new era of innovation, decentralization. TRON, for instance, has…
GAINS
$0.02368
+2.24%
HYPE
$40.19
+8.21%
MEME
$0.001635
+11.30%
STAGE
$0.0000656
-0.45%
NEO
$5.727
+8.89%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 00:00
Polyhedra: ZKJ/KOGE had abnormal on-chain transactions for a short period of time today, and is being closely monitored
PANews reported on June 15 that Polyhedra posted on the X platform that today’s price drop was caused by a series of abnormal on-chain transactions in the ZKJ/KOGE trading pair
ZKJ
$0.1877
-3.29%
DROP
$0.00000558
-25.60%
Share
PANews
2025/06/15 23:06
Latam Insights: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Hack, Brazil’s Crypto Tax Update
Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition, Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña gets hacked, Brazil updates its crypto taxation regime, and crypto remittances fell 45% in El Salvador. No One Fell for It: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Announcement Was a […]
EL
$0.004275
+2.41%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 23:00
Trending News
More
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill