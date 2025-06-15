2025-07-03 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout

Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the crypto economy edged up 0.92%, cruising at a total valuation of $3.29 trillion. Gold ticked higher by 1.37%, and silver posted a modest 0.17% gain against the U.S. dollar over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, last week’s stock market momentum faded after an Israeli airstrike on Iran prompted a […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000045+2.27%
U Coin
U$0.01249+0.24%
GET
GET$0.011096-0.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.896+3.50%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 04:40
Reentry through repair: Jill Ford’s plan to close crypto’s access gap

Reentry through repair: Jill Ford’s plan to close crypto’s access gap

At the recent Bitcoin 2025 conference, entrepreneur Jill Ford, founder of BitFord Digital, and Justin Rhedrick of the Bitcoin Transformation Community unveiled an ambitious new initiative at the intersection of crypto infrastructure and social justice. In their session, “Proof of…
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006344-0.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/16 04:00
Quantum Countdown: How Bitcoin’s 15-year shield faces its biggest threat yet

Quantum Countdown: How Bitcoin’s 15-year shield faces its biggest threat yet

The Bitcoin network has been safe and stable for 15 years. However, elliptic curve cryptography, or ECC, was created in 1985 to protect Bitcoin, and concerns about its soon-to-be obsolescence intensify each year. The emerging technology of quantum computers challenges…
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4128+8.66%
SOON
SOON$0.2562+9.30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/16 02:30
Trump’s $57m windfall, Ripple’s SEC deal, and SharpLink’s $463m ETH Bet | Weekly Recap

Trump’s $57m windfall, Ripple’s SEC deal, and SharpLink’s $463m ETH Bet | Weekly Recap

From President Donald Trump’s $57 million crypto windfall to Ripple’s near-final settlement with regulators, last week marked a turning point for digital assets in both regulation and institutional adoption. Here’s our weekly recap: Trump discloses crypto profits Hoskinson proposes Cardano…
SphereX
HERE$0.00052--%
Эфириум
ETH$2,579.14+6.99%
NEAR
NEAR$2.245+9.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.896+3.50%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/16 02:00
Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Bitcoin plummets on Israel-Iran conflict, Bitcoin liquidations surge to $1.16 Billion, Robert Kiyosaki declares civil war has begun, and more in this Week in Review. Week in Review Bitcoin plunged below $104,000 following Iranian airstrikes by Israel. The dip triggered a wave of liquidations totaling $1.16 billion. Economist Peter Schiff seized the opportunity to criticize […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.02306-1.62%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 01:30
iPhone moment incoming? Circle CEO says stablecoins are almost there

iPhone moment incoming? Circle CEO says stablecoins are almost there

Stablecoins are nearing a breakthrough moment, according to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who likens their current state to the early days of the iPhone — full of untapped potential waiting on better infrastructure and developer tools. Allaire described stablecoins as…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/16 01:00
Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike Again

Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike Again

On Sunday morning, Michael Saylor—the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly Microstrategy)—teased another potential bitcoin ( BTC) buy by posting a fresh chart from the Strategy portfolio tracker. “Bigger Dots are Better,” Saylor declared on X on Sunday morning. He’s become known for this Sunday ritual, where he shares a snapshot of Strategy’s bitcoin […]
Биткоин
BTC$108,992.32+3.07%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 00:10
TRON amazes fans with features while Neo Pepe gains traction

TRON amazes fans with features while Neo Pepe gains traction

As meme coins evolve beyond hype, Neo Pepe Coin is gaining traction for merging decentralization, community governance, and early-stage value mechanics into a fast-growing crypto movement. Cryptocurrency has ushered in a new era of innovation, decentralization. TRON, for instance, has…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02368+2.24%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40.19+8.21%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001635+11.30%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000656-0.45%
NEO
NEO$5.727+8.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/16 00:00
Polyhedra: ZKJ/KOGE had abnormal on-chain transactions for a short period of time today, and is being closely monitored

Polyhedra: ZKJ/KOGE had abnormal on-chain transactions for a short period of time today, and is being closely monitored

PANews reported on June 15 that Polyhedra posted on the X platform that today’s price drop was caused by a series of abnormal on-chain transactions in the ZKJ/KOGE trading pair
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.1877-3.29%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558-25.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 23:06
Latam Insights: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Hack, Brazil’s Crypto Tax Update

Latam Insights: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Hack, Brazil’s Crypto Tax Update

Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition, Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña gets hacked, Brazil updates its crypto taxation regime, and crypto remittances fell 45% in El Salvador. No One Fell for It: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Announcement Was a […]
ELYSIA
EL$0.004275+2.41%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 23:00

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill