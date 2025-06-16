MEXC Exchange
Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?
By Saurabh Deshpande Compiled by: TechFlow Hello! Newton is famous for discovering gravity, but in his time, he was more interested in another field: financial alchemy, or the pursuit of
PANews
2025/06/16 08:30
Coinbase Product Manager: Coinbase on-chain lending total exceeds $400 million
According to PANews on June 16, Max Branzburg, product manager at Coinbase, cited Dune data and said that to date, Coinbase users have lent more than $400 million USDC through
PANews
2025/06/16 08:25
The escalation of the situation in the Middle East has driven safe-haven buying, and the price of gold is still $50 away from a new high
PANews June 16 news, gold prices moved towards a record high on Monday as the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran prompted investors to turn to safe-haven assets. In early
PANews
2025/06/16 08:07
BlackRock COO: Bringing traditional capital markets into the digital world will determine the next decade
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BlackRock pointed out that the process of introducing traditional capital markets into the digital world
PANews
2025/06/16 07:49
Israeli airstrikes on Iranian missile bases and nuclear facilities
PANews June 16 news, according to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they launched strikes on ground-to-ground missile bases in central Iran from Sunday night to early
PANews
2025/06/16 07:40
XRP to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Payment Volume in 5 Years, Predicts Ripple CEO
Ripple’s CEO says XRP is positioned to capture 14% of SWIFT’s cross-border payments market within five years, as liquidity eclipses legacy messaging systems in global finance. XRP on Track to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Market by 2030, Says Ripple’s CEO Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse voiced confidence in XRP’s strategic position in global payments last week […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 07:40
International crude oil opened sharply higher by 6% on Monday
PANews reported on June 16 that affected by the Israeli-Iranian conflict, WTI crude oil opened more than 6% higher on Monday and is now trading at US$76.13 per barrel.
PANews
2025/06/16 07:27
Israeli Prime Minister: Israel is willing to stop its actions if Iran abandons its nuclear program
PANews June 16 news: On June 15 local time, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that if Iran accepts the US's request to abandon its nuclear program, Israel is willing to
PANews
2025/06/16 07:19
AI race between US and China resembles Cold War — Marc Andreessen
The venture capitalist warned that virtually all artificial intelligence platforms are being developed in either China or the United States.
AI
$0.1183
+12.34%
PANews
2025/06/16 05:54
ZKJ Token Plummets More Than 60% in Flash Crash Amid Rug-Pull Allegations
On June 15, ZKJ, the native token of Polyhedra Network, suffered a sudden and steep collapse, plunging more than 60% from $1.98 to a record low of $0.7625 in just under two hours. ZKJ Revival Short-Lived On June 15, ZKJ, the native token of Polyhedra Network, suffered a flash crash, plummeting by more than 60% […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 05:40
