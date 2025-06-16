MEXC Exchange
$680K From Crypto Exploit Recovered: DOJ Returning Funds to Victim
The U.S. Department of Justice has recovered $680,000 tied to a crypto exploit and is in the process of returning funds stolen through a Safemoon smart contract vulnerability. DOJ Recovers Funds Exploited in Safemoon Attack The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 12 that it has seized and is in the process of […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 11:05
The crypto market generally rebounded, only Layer2 and AI sectors fell against the trend
PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, most sectors in the crypto market today have recovered due to factors such as Trump's call for a ceasefire between
PANews
2025/06/16 11:01
The road to digital gold’s emergence: decoding the paradigm revolution of Bitcoin ecology
Preface When Satoshi Nakamoto buried the Genesis Block in the ruins of the 2008 financial crisis, the mysterious geek probably never imagined that Bitcoin would evolve into a digital civilization
PANews
2025/06/16 11:00
Vietnam’s new digital law brings crypto into the legal fold
Vietnam has taken an official step toward legitimizing and regulating its digital economy with the passage of the Law on Digital Technology Industry—its first comprehensive legal framework recognizing crypto assets. The legislation not only distinguishes between virtual and crypto assets…
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 10:28
Unipcs spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the on-chain address Unipcs (i.e. "Bonk Guy") spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS (market value of
PANews
2025/06/16 10:21
Trend Research covers another 100,000 ETH options
PANews reported on June 16 that JackYi, founder of LD Capital, posted on the X platform that secondary investment institution Trend Research continued to buy 100,000 Ethereum (ETH) call options.
PANews
2025/06/16 10:04
Trump's military exercise celebration was sponsored by Coinbase and other technology giants, causing controversy
PANews reported on June 16 that according to The Verge, US President Trump will lead a military parade on June 14 (his 79th birthday) to celebrate the 250th anniversary of
PANews
2025/06/16 09:47
In-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on Pendle
Author:hoeem Compiled by: johyyn, BlockBeats Editor's note: In Pendle's DeFi protocol, Yield Token (YT) represents the "future income rights" of a certain income asset. The current market pricing of csUSDL-YT
PANews
2025/06/16 09:30
Iran launches new missile attack on Israel, alarm sounds across Israel
PANews reported on June 16 that according to the Jerusalem Post: Iran launched a new round of missile attacks on Israel, and alarms sounded across Israel. Explosions were heard in
PANews
2025/06/16 09:19
Metaplanet issues another $210 million in zero-coupon bonds to buy BTC
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Metaplanet’s announcement, the company’s board of directors decided to issue the 18th ordinary bond to EVO FUND, with an amount of US$210
PANews
2025/06/16 09:05
