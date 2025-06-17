MEXC Exchange
Avalanche Launches Free Battle Pass to Earn AVAX and NFT Rewards
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Decrypt, Ava Labs, Playfull and Magic Eden jointly launched the Avalanche Battle Pass free NFT, where users can mint in Magic Eden
PANews
2025/06/17 08:40
Dutch court rules Apple abused its market dominance, upholds $58 million fine
PANews reported on June 17 that according to cnBeta, the Rotterdam Court ruled on June 16 that Apple's payment policy for dating apps in the App Store constituted market abuse,
PANews
2025/06/17 08:34
OpenAI launches WhatsApp image generation function, which can be used through 1-800-ChatGPT
PANews reported on June 17 that according to OpenAI’s official announcement, the ChatGPT image generation function is now fully available on WhatsApp, and users can use it after binding their
PANews
2025/06/17 08:25
Telegram founder accuses French media of keeping silent about his interview and smear campaign
PANews reported on June 17 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov said in a statement on his channel that his interview with Tucker Carlson about the situation in France a week
PANews
2025/06/17 08:20
JPMorgan Chase applies for "JPMD" trademark, may launch US dollar stablecoin and crypto trading services
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Watcher.Guru, JPMorgan Chase has applied for the "JPMD" cryptocurrency trading and payment service trademark, which may indicate that it will launch a
PANews
2025/06/17 08:17
US media: Trump asks officials to be prepared in the Situation Room
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Fox News: US President Trump has asked the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room. Earlier, Trump
PANews
2025/06/17 08:03
Group Psychology Game: Token Cognition Maps of Three Types of Players
Author: hitesh.eth Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News People’s perception of token issuance stems from evolutionary trends. In cryptocurrencies, evolutionary trends often carry the memory of past profits. What matters is
PANews
2025/06/17 07:59
Polyhedra will initiate a buyback to stabilize ZKJ, and the CEO speaks out against financial attacks
PANews reported on June 17 that Polyhedra CEO Tiancheng Xie responded to a user question on the X platform and said that the company "will conduct more buybacks", is currently
PANews
2025/06/17 07:55
PumpFun’s Twitter account and founder’s account were frozen by X platform
PANews reported on June 17 that Solana The official X (formerly Twitter) account of meme coin launch platform PumpFun and the personal account of its founder Alon Cohen have both
PANews
2025/06/17 07:51
Trader "AguilaTrades" increased his Bitcoin long position to $424 million at a liquidation price of $103,332
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Onchain Lens, the on-chain trader "AguilaTrades" recently increased its long position in Bitcoin, using 20x leverage to build a position with a
PANews
2025/06/17 07:43
