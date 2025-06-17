2025-07-03 Thursday

Capability Leap vs. Problem Shifting: The "Layered Paradox" of AI and Crypto

Author:Haotian Everyone says that Ethereum's Rollup-Centric strategy seems to have failed? And they hate this L1-L2-L3 nesting game, but what's interesting is that the development of the AI track in
PANews2025/06/17 10:00
A-share stablecoin concept is active again and again, Chuangshi Technology rises by 20CM

According to PANews on June 17, the concept of stablecoin in A-shares has been repeatedly active, with Chuangshi Technology hitting the daily limit of 20CM, followed by Xin Guodu, Sifang
PANews2025/06/17 10:00
US media: Trump proposes that Vance meet with Iranian officials this week

PANews June 17 news, according to the New York Times, according to a US official, Trump has proposed that Vice President Vance and his Middle East envoy Vitkov propose a
PANews2025/06/17 09:51
Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations

Bank of America now places bitcoin among the most disruptive forces in a millennium, signaling Wall Street’s awakening to its historic role in reshaping global financial power. 1,000 Years of Disruption: Bank of America Ranks Bitcoin Among Humanity’s Greatest Innovations Bank of America (BofA) Global Research released a long-term chart outlining 1,000 years of technological […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 09:30
U.S. stocks closed: Circle rose 13.1%, Coinbase rose 7.77%

PANews reported on June 17 that the US stock market closed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.77%, the S&P 500 up 0.9%, and the
PANews2025/06/17 09:14
JPMorgan set to roll out new crypto platform following trademark filing

JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a crypto platform branded JPMD, expected to offer trading, exchange, transfer and payments for digital assets, according to a trademark filing submitted to the United States (US) Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) on Sunday.
Fxstreet2025/06/17 09:11
Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Since May, $Launchcoin has achieved an almost explosive 300-fold increase, and the ICM (Internet Capital Market) concept it represents has swept major communities on the chain and become a new
PANews2025/06/17 09:00
After two years of dormancy, the old Ethereum wallet sold 501 ETH again, and still holds 8052 ETH

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an early Ethereum address that had been silent for two years sold 501 ETH again an hour ago, equivalent to
PANews2025/06/17 08:50
US media: US officials said the US will not take the initiative to join Israel's military operations

PANews reported on June 17 that according to a senior White House reporter from CBS News, US officials said that the United States would not take the initiative to join
PANews2025/06/17 08:47
"AI Godfather" Hinton warns: Superintelligence may destroy humanity through biological warfare

PANews reported on June 17 that AI pioneer and "AI Godfather" Geoffrey Hinton recently issued the most severe warning in the "Diary of a CEO" podcast, saying that super-intelligent AI
PANews2025/06/17 08:45

