MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-03 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Dragonfly Partner: The financial token listing boom may continue for another 1-2 years
PANews reported on June 17 that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, tweeted that entrepreneurs chase "hot money" in every cycle. The last cycle was about issuing coins, and this
HOT
$0.0008748
+8.02%
TOKEN
$0.0136
+10.12%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:42
SRM announces personnel changes after launching TRX strategic reserve, Weike Sun becomes chairman of the board
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company SRM announced personnel changes after receiving a $100 million equity investment to launch its TRX reserve strategy. Three board
TRX
$0.2847
+1.78%
SUN
$0.017628
+2.00%
SRM
$0.01136
+0.44%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000009
-37.67%
THREE
$0.004
+7.81%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:40
SEC and Ripple jointly request the Court of Appeal to continue to suspend the trial pending the decision of the local court
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Eleanor Terrett and attorney James K. Filan, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple have submitted a status report to
U
$0.01249
+0.48%
K
$3.59
+3.57%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:38
Ark Invest sold off its Circle shares at a high level on Monday, cashing out $51.7 million
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest reduced its holdings of stablecoin USDC issuer Circle (CRCL) shares on Monday, totaling 342,658 shares, cashing
USDC
$0.9996
-0.03%
ARK
$0.3854
+12.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:28
US President Trump has instructed his team to meet with Iran as soon as possible
PANews reported on June 17 that US officials told CNN: US President Trump has instructed members of his team to meet with Iran as soon as possible.
TRUMP
$8.897
+3.64%
SOON
$0.2567
+9.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:19
Donggang Shares: The company is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses
PANews reported on June 17 that an investor asked Donggang Shares, "What cooperation does the company have with Ant Group? What impact will the issuance of stablecoins by Ant Group
NOT
$0.001936
+13.34%
ANT
$0.0657
+1.70%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:17
Market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz
PANews reported on June 17, market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.
NEAR
$2.246
+9.50%
THREE
$0.004
+7.81%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:13
PrismaX receives $11 million in seed funding led by a16z to promote the construction of decentralized robot AI platform
PANews reported on June 17 that the robotics intelligence platform PrismaX completed a $11 million seed round led by a16z crypto CSX, with participation from Volt Capital, Stanford Blockchain Accelerator,
SEED
$0.00185
+1.53%
AI
$0.1182
+12.46%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.000055
+9.56%
VOLT
$0.0000001664
+4.45%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:10
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.17)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/17 Update: Pump.fun is suspected of being the target of multiple class action
MEME
$0.001631
+11.33%
AI
$0.1182
+12.46%
FUN
$0.009996
-0.03%
MEMES
$0.00009912
-4.57%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:10
Foreign media: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from its largest shareholder Microsoft
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Information: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from Microsoft, its largest shareholder. OpenAI hopes that Microsoft will own about 33% of
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 10:01
Trending News
More
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill