Dragonfly Partner: The financial token listing boom may continue for another 1-2 years

PANews reported on June 17 that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, tweeted that entrepreneurs chase "hot money" in every cycle. The last cycle was about issuing coins, and this
PANews2025/06/17 10:42
SRM announces personnel changes after launching TRX strategic reserve, Weike Sun becomes chairman of the board

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company SRM announced personnel changes after receiving a $100 million equity investment to launch its TRX reserve strategy. Three board
PANews2025/06/17 10:40
SEC and Ripple jointly request the Court of Appeal to continue to suspend the trial pending the decision of the local court

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Eleanor Terrett and attorney James K. Filan, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple have submitted a status report to
PANews2025/06/17 10:38
Ark Invest sold off its Circle shares at a high level on Monday, cashing out $51.7 million

PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest reduced its holdings of stablecoin USDC issuer Circle (CRCL) shares on Monday, totaling 342,658 shares, cashing
PANews2025/06/17 10:28
US President Trump has instructed his team to meet with Iran as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 17 that US officials told CNN: US President Trump has instructed members of his team to meet with Iran as soon as possible.
PANews2025/06/17 10:19
Donggang Shares: The company is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses

PANews reported on June 17 that an investor asked Donggang Shares, "What cooperation does the company have with Ant Group? What impact will the issuance of stablecoins by Ant Group
PANews2025/06/17 10:17
Market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz

PANews reported on June 17, market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.
PANews2025/06/17 10:13
PrismaX receives $11 million in seed funding led by a16z to promote the construction of decentralized robot AI platform

PANews reported on June 17 that the robotics intelligence platform PrismaX completed a $11 million seed round led by a16z crypto CSX, with participation from Volt Capital, Stanford Blockchain Accelerator,
PANews2025/06/17 10:10
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.17)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/17 Update: Pump.fun is suspected of being the target of multiple class action
PANews2025/06/17 10:10
Foreign media: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from its largest shareholder Microsoft

PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Information: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from Microsoft, its largest shareholder. OpenAI hopes that Microsoft will own about 33% of
PANews2025/06/17 10:01

