The Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations

The Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations

PANews reported on June 17 that the Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations and marking the third consecutive meeting where
PANews2025/06/17 11:33
DeFi bull market strategy: The US SEC has released positive news, and three categories are worth paying attention to

DeFi bull market strategy: The US SEC has released positive news, and three categories are worth paying attention to

Author: Cryptofada Compiled by: Felix, PANews On June 9, the Cryptocurrency Task Force roundtable, chaired by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, portended a potentially positive situation for cryptocurrencies and DeFi participants
PANews2025/06/17 11:24
Coinbase launches Coinbase One Basic subscription plan, annual payment users can enjoy up to 4% Bitcoin cashback

Coinbase launches Coinbase One Basic subscription plan, annual payment users can enjoy up to 4% Bitcoin cashback

PANews reported on June 17 that Coinbase officially announced that Coinbase One has launched a new "Basic" subscription level, with a monthly fee of $4.99 or an annual fee of
Most cryptocurrencies rose, BTC once approached $109,000, and ETH broke through $2,600

Most cryptocurrencies rose, BTC once approached $109,000, and ETH broke through $2,600

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the situation in the Middle East, the crypto market fluctuated and rose during trading on June 17. BTC
PANews2025/06/17 11:20
JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services

JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services

JPMorgan Chase has filed a service mark for “JPMD,” signaling an aggressive push into blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance infrastructure at institutional scale. JPMorgan Files Service Mark for JPMD in Strategic Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion Plan JPMorgan Chase Bank submitted a service mark application on June 15 for the mark “JPMD,” signaling a […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 11:10
Citi: Gold will fall back below $3,000 in the coming quarters

Citi: Gold will fall back below $3,000 in the coming quarters

PANews June 17 news, Citi said that it expects gold to fall back below $3,000 per ounce in the coming quarters. Analysts including Max Layton said: "By the second half
Paradigm urges jury clarity in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case

Paradigm urges jury clarity in Roman Storm's Tornado Cash case

Paradigm’s chief legal officer and general counsel said if Roman Storm is found guilty, it could slow future software development in the crypto and fintech industries.
Pump.fun and its co-founder account were banned by X. What caused this wave of "account bans" in the cryptocurrency circle?

Pump.fun and its co-founder account were banned by X. What caused this wave of "account bans" in the cryptocurrency circle?

Author: Bitpush In the early morning of June 17th, Beijing time, the X (formerly Twitter) platform once again experienced a large-scale account ban incident, and the official account of the
Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"

Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"

PANews June 17 news, according to AXIOS, according to four sources, the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Vitkov and Iranian Foreign
FTX cold wallet received nearly $40 million in SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago

FTX cold wallet received nearly $40 million in SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the FTX cold wallet received 252,847 SOL from Coinbase Prime 11 hours ago, with a market value of approximately US$39.72
Солана
SOL$153.04+3.67%
