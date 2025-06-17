2025-07-03 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East

Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East

PANews June 17 news, market news: US President Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.894+3.61%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000991-5.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 13:06
USDC cross-chain migration: Nearly $70 million destroyed from Solana and minted on Ethereum

USDC cross-chain migration: Nearly $70 million destroyed from Solana and minted on Ethereum

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 12:41 and 12:42 noon, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 69,801,539 USDC (approximately US$69.78 million) on Ethereum, and almost
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 12:50
The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars

The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars

Some have labeled it pseudoscience, but for decades, this simple little trick has accurately predicted the onset of various global conflicts. The Unlikely War Oracle: How Pizza Orders Predict Global Conflicts “As of 6:59pm ET nearly all pizza establishments nearby the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity,” wrote the Pentagon Pizza Report X […]
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.156+8.54%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 12:45
JPMorgan files for JPMD trademark as GENIUS Act heads to vote — is a stablecoin in the works?

JPMorgan files for JPMD trademark as GENIUS Act heads to vote — is a stablecoin in the works?

JPMorgan Chase has filed a trademark application for “JPMD,” prompting speculation the bank may be preparing to launch its stablecoin.  The application, filed on June 15 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, describes JPMD as a service for “trading,…
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04137+6.43%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05874+5.60%
U Coin
U$0.01249+0.48%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000009-37.67%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/17 12:29
Sahara AI's total subscription in the BuildPad community round is 877%, with a commitment of over $74 million

Sahara AI's total subscription in the BuildPad community round is 877%, with a commitment of over $74 million

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Buildpad official information, Sahara AI has successfully completed the $SAHARA community round on the platform. The total number of subscriptions for this
SaharaAI
SAHARA$0.08035-2.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+12.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 12:05
European Asset Manager CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

European Asset Manager CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund, marking the latest push by institutional players to gain exposure to the fast-growing blockchain asset class. The filing , submitted on June 13, outlines plans to list the CoinShares Solana ETF on Nasdaq. The fund would offer investors direct exposure to SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, by tracking the CME CF Solana–Dollar Reference Rate. Coinbase Custody Trust and BitGo will act as custodians, storing the assets offline in cold storage. A portion of the holdings may also be staked through selected providers to earn rewards, according to the S-1 filing. Coinshares jumping into the Solana spot ETF race w new filing this morning. I think we are up to 8 now. pic.twitter.com/IqJxpSGICd — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 16, 2025 Major Asset Managers Bet on Solana, Though Approval May Take Time The move comes as a wave of asset managers, including Fidelity, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise and Canary Capital, filed or amended Solana ETF applications on the same day. VanEck, the first to propose a Solana ETF earlier this year, also submitted an updated filing. In total, eight firms have now entered the race, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. While interest in Solana ETFs has surged, regulatory approval remains uncertain. The SEC recently requested issuers to clarify how they will handle in-kind redemptions , a key operational component for crypto ETFs. The agency is reportedly open to allowing staking features in these products but has yet to signal any timeline for a decision. Analyst Pegs Solana ETF Odds at 70%, With Approval Expected Later This Year Bloomberg analysts have offered cautious projections. In February, ETF analyst Balchunas estimated a 70% chance of approval , though delays are expected. James Seyffart, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested any early approvals would likely not arrive before late June or early July, with a more probable window falling in early Q4 of 2025. Solana, often described as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum, has gained significant traction among both developers and institutional investors. However, its volatility, regulatory uncertainty and security challenges continue to weigh on its path to mainstream adoption. CoinShares’ bid, while not guaranteed to succeed, mirrors the growing appetite for diversified crypto investment products in regulated markets. As the SEC reviews this latest round of filings, issuers and investors alike are watching closely for signals on how the regulator plans to handle the next generation of digital asset ETFs.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.027+16.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.17319+5.66%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-2.09%
FUND
FUND$0.0272--%
Солана
SOL$153.04+3.67%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 12:04
Infini suspends all card services, and the card opening fee will be refunded to the account within 10 working days

Infini suspends all card services, and the card opening fee will be refunded to the account within 10 working days

PANews reported on June 17 that according to an announcement by Infini, starting today, the services of its three types of cards, Global, Lite, and Tech, will be completely suspended,
Three Protocol
THREE$0.004+7.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 12:00
OpenAI signs $200 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to conduct AI government and security pilots

OpenAI signs $200 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to conduct AI government and security pilots

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bloomberg, OpenAI has received a one-year contract worth $200 million from the US Department of Defense to pilot the application of AI
U Coin
U$0.01249+0.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+12.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 11:54
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $21.3888 million yesterday, and none of the nine funds had a net outflow

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $21.3888 million yesterday, and none of the nine funds had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 16, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $21.3888 million, and all nine ETFs
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-2.09%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013471-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 11:51
Paradigm supports Tornado Cash developers and calls for clear definition of "fund transmission" laws

Paradigm supports Tornado Cash developers and calls for clear definition of "fund transmission" laws

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cointelegraph, venture capital firm Paradigm has submitted a friend of the court opinion to the New York District Court in support of
FUND
FUND$0.0272--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03406+4.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 11:48

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill