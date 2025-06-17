2025-07-03 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Eric Trump Denies Public Role in Tron’s Nasdaq Push Despite Ties to Deal Broker

Eric Trump Denies Public Role in Tron’s Nasdaq Push Despite Ties to Deal Broker

Key Takeaways: Eric Trump denies any public role in Tron’s Nasdaq listing despite his ties to the firm brokering the deal. Tron plans to go public via a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, backed by a $100M investment. Justin Sun’s growing relationship with the Trump family has raised eyebrows amid a paused SEC investigation. Eric Trump has dismissed reports linking him to a direct role in Tron’s planned Nasdaq listing , despite his advisory position at Dominari Securities, the firm handling the deal. “I’m the biggest fan of Tron and love Justin Sun,” Trump posted on X Monday , calling Tron founder Justin Sun “a great friend and an icon in the crypto space,” while clarifying, “I don’t have public involvement.” The comment has fueled speculation over whether a “private involvement” exists between Trump and the project. Tron to Go Public via Reverse Merger With SRM Entertainment Tron’s upcoming public debut is expected to proceed via a reverse merger with Florida-based SRM Entertainment, which recently said it had received a $100 million investment from an undisclosed party and would rebrand itself as “Tron.” Sun will serve as an advisor, and the company plans to begin accumulating TRX tokens under a new crypto treasury strategy. Dominari Securities, a Trump-affiliated firm headquartered in Trump Tower, is the exclusive placement agent for a $210 million stock offering tied to the deal. Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. joined Dominari’s advisory board earlier this year. Sun’s connections to the Trump family have strengthened in recent months. Source: X/@EricTrump He attended a private event for Trump’s meme coin launch, took a $75 million stake in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and remains the largest holder of the $TRUMP token. In May, Sun was also awarded a luxury Trump Golden Tourbillon watch during the exclusive dinner hosted by Donald Trump. The event, held at Trump’s private golf club in Virginia, gathered the top 220 $TRUMP memecoin holders. Following Sun’s WLFI investment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission quietly paused its long-running investigation into him and his affiliated companies. The probe had centered on alleged market manipulation and the sale of unregistered securities. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative. The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.
Salamanca
DON$0,000813-3,09%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0,008082-2,61%
SUN
SUN$0,017628+2,00%
Serum
SRM$0,01135+0,35%
Octavia
VIA$0,0207-1,89%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 14:25
World Gold Council: 95% of central banks expect gold reserves to increase in the next 12 months

World Gold Council: 95% of central banks expect gold reserves to increase in the next 12 months

PANews reported on June 17 that the World Gold Council said that its 2025 Central Bank Gold Reserve Survey set a new benchmark, receiving 73 responses - the highest number
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000045+2,27%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05875+5,62%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 14:24
The Blockchain Group raises €7.2 million to advance Bitcoin Vault strategy

The Blockchain Group raises €7.2 million to advance Bitcoin Vault strategy

PANews reported on June 17 that European listed company The Blockchain Group (ALTBG) announced that it had completed approximately 7.2 million euros in financing through an ATM-style capital increase agreement
Share
PANews2025/06/17 14:21
Israeli military says it has killed Iran's armed forces chief of staff

Israeli military says it has killed Iran's armed forces chief of staff

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, the Israeli military said it had killed the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
Share
PANews2025/06/17 14:16
Pump.fun, Founder Alon’s X Accounts Banned, Will This Affect Upcoming $1B Token Sale?

Pump.fun, Founder Alon’s X Accounts Banned, Will This Affect Upcoming $1B Token Sale?

X (formerly Twitter) has banned several crypto-related accounts, including Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun and its co-founder, Alon Cohen. Accounts of Eliza Labs leader Shaw Walters, who created the open-source operating system ElizaOS, were also suspended on Monday. X is supposedly stepping into another wave of enforcement against memecoin tools and their founders. Pump fun’s rapid-fire launches and rumors of automated liquidity pulls made it a regulatory magnet. The social media platform previously froze accounts involving meme trading tools, KOLs and crypto bots. Other accounts banned on Monday include those related to GMGN, Bloom Trading, BullX and others. Pump.fun and other affected account websites remain operational; however, the ban has raised mounting concerns over the recent memecoin hype. Pump.fun Faces Increasing Scrutiny for its ‘Highly-Volatile’ Sales The X platform did not specify any reason for the ban on the Solana -based memecoin account or its founder. However, speculations erupted concerning Pump.fun’s possible illegal operations. Some users noted that the suspended platforms allegedly used unofficial APIs to wade X data, without paying for a premium. Meanwhile, other users speculated that the suspension comes as the SEC is investigating Pump.fun. 🚨 BREAKING: SEC @SECGov is taking legal action against Pump fun & its users. Their X account is now suspended 🛑 Honestly, I was never a fan of meme coins 🤷‍♂️ — hype without purpose. Real innovation solves real problems 💡 The only value meme coins add is transaction volume 💸… pic.twitter.com/EtPDnvvbQ9 — David Wang (@wang_8) June 16, 2025 Early this year, Pump.fun faced a lawsuit for reportedly violating securities laws . Per the lawsuit, the platform sold unregistered securities disguised as meme tokens and attracted nearly $500 million in fees for marketing “highly-volatile” memecoins. The platform had already been under pressure for selling an unregistered security – Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) token. additionally, there’s also been a lot of controversy surrounding Pump.fun, from streaming disasters with potential suicides . Meanwhile, GMGN platform, said in a message on Telegram that it is “actively appealing” X’s decision and is working to restore the account soon. “During this time, our operations continue uninterrupted. Our team is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and remains in close communication with the X to expedite a resolution,” the platform told users. Cryptonews has reached out to Pump.fun and GMGN platforms. Pump.fun’s $1 Billion Token Sale Coming? The memecoin launchpad recently announced that it is planning to raise $1 billion in a token sale at a $4 billion token valuation. The community speculated that the token launch would be in June. Some members said that the platform’s X account suspension would affect its upcoming token launch, as it was the major means to connect to its users. “That pump fun $1 billion token sale just got rugged,” wrote one user . Co-founder Alon Cohen had earlier denied any rumors about the launch of a potential Pump.fun token.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,027+16,67%
Major
MAJOR$0,17312+5,61%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40,18+8,50%
Eliza
ELIZA$0,001666+8,11%
Comedian
BAN$0,058+4,35%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 14:09
USDC Treasury destroyed approximately 63.055 million USDC

USDC Treasury destroyed approximately 63.055 million USDC

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, about 63.055 million USDC (about 63.039 million US dollars) were destroyed at the USDC Treasury address.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995-0,04%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 14:08
An unknown wallet minted $100 million USDC on Algorand

An unknown wallet minted $100 million USDC on Algorand

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 14:00 Beijing time, an unknown wallet address minted $100 million USDC (approximately $99.9814 million) on the Algorand chain,
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,01439+5,11%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995-0,04%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 14:04
Ripple v. SEC Stalls Again as Appeal Put on Hold — Here’s What’s Holding It Up

Ripple v. SEC Stalls Again as Appeal Put on Hold — Here’s What’s Holding It Up

The long-running courtroom saga between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission has hit another pause, as both parties asked the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the case on hold. In a joint status report filed on June 16, the SEC confirmed that a settlement has been signed but still hinges on the district court’s approval to move forward. This is the latest twist in a case that has shaped the way digital assets are viewed under US law. Since 2020, when the SEC sued Ripple for allegedly raising $1.3b through unregistered sales of XRP, the dispute has pulled in investors, crypto platforms and policy watchers from around the world. #XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP In light of the pending motion for an indicative ruling, the parties have requested that the Second Circuit continue to hold the appeals in abeyance, with the @SECGov to file a status report by August 15, 2025. https://t.co/7oQvL5Rx7U — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@FilanLaw) June 17, 2025 What Began As A Billion-Dollar Dispute Edged Toward Resolution With A Scaled-Down Penalty A partial ruling in 2023 gave Ripple a win on XRP’s classification in retail sales , but the company was found liable for securities violations in its institutional sales. Both sides appealed. Then in May, a breakthrough seemed close. The SEC and Ripple reached an agreement in principle to resolve the litigation entirely. According to the June filing, they signed a formal settlement on May 8. Under the deal, Ripple would pay $50m to the SEC , while the remaining $75m from a previously imposed civil penalty would be returned to the company. The agreement also called for dissolving the injunction placed on Ripple. Legal Gridlock Deepens As District Court Holds Back Settlement Approval Still, the path to closure has been far from smooth. The settlement depends on the district court agreeing to revise its earlier judgment. To move forward, both sides filed a motion seeking what is known as an indicative ruling. In essence, they asked the court to signal whether it would consider approving the proposed changes. However, the court rejected that request on May 15. It ruled that the motion failed to show the “exceptional circumstances” needed for such a modification. On June 12, Ripple and the SEC returned to court with a renewed motion. This time, they aimed to meet the “exceptional circumstances” standard set by the judge. So far, the court has not ruled on the new request. As a result, both the settlement and the appeals remain in limbo. In the meantime, the SEC has asked for more time. It requested that the appeals court continue to pause the case and committed to providing another update by Aug. 15. The delay adds to growing uncertainty, as crypto firms and regulators watch closely for guidance on how securities laws will apply to digital assets. With billions in crypto still operating in a regulatory grey zone, the Ripple case has become a bellwether. What happens next could set the tone for how token sales, crypto company operations and regulatory oversight unfold in the US. For now, the waiting game continues.
Forward
FORWARD$0,000529-1,67%
Kinto
K$3,59+3,57%
SAGA
SAGA$0,2268+13,23%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02313-1,28%
SphereX
HERE$0,00052--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/17 13:21
A whale sold 2.69 million ONDO and made a profit of $123,000

A whale sold 2.69 million ONDO and made a profit of $123,000

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale exchanged 2.69 million ONDO for 2.13 million USDT at a unit price of $0.788 after holding it for
LENS
LENS$0,002926-0,88%
Ondo
ONDO$0,79071+6,18%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 13:12
Interactive Strength has started buying AI tokens FET in the secondary market through BitGo

Interactive Strength has started buying AI tokens FET in the secondary market through BitGo

PANews reported on June 17 that Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) announced the completion of its first round of financing of US$55 million and has begun to purchase AI tokens
FET
FET$0,7243+9,42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1182+12,46%
Share
PANews2025/06/17 13:10

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill