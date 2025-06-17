2025-07-03 Thursday

China’s most popular crypto payment card service is shutting down

China’s most popular crypto card payment service, Infini, has declared to shut down all their card services and focusing more on financial management for the future. According to a Telegram notice, starting from June 17 all of Infini’s card payment…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:17
Pundi AI launches a new reward system: Pundi AI Points (Alpha)

PANews reported on June 17 that Pundi AI officially launched Pundi AI Points (Alpha) to attract and reward early users. Through this system, users can earn rewards for various ecosystem
PANews2025/06/17 15:08
Analysis: Bitcoin ETF funds have strong inflows but the price increase is limited. Some market participants may be taking advantage of the situation to sell

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin ETFs have attracted $11.2 billion in new capital inflows in the past eight weeks, but Bitcoin prices have only
PANews2025/06/17 15:02
Trump releases a $499 mobile phone. Will he copy the Solana phone's gameplay?

When a mobile phone is no longer just a communication tool, but is cast as a ticket to a "parallel universe", the rules of the game have quietly changed. Donald
PANews2025/06/17 15:00
Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE risks breakdown as holders realize losses, momentum fades

Pepe (PEPE) price is approaching a key ascending trendline level at $0.0000103 at the time of writing on Tuesday. A daily close below this level would signal a correction ahead. On-chain data also supports the bearish outlook, as PEPE holders are realizing losses.
Fxstreet2025/06/17 14:58
Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says

Alex Mashinsky and related entities have forfeited all claims to Celsius’ bankruptcy estate as the court prioritizes restitution to creditors.
PANews2025/06/17 14:58
SBF appears in San Francisco to sell out satirical musical, with characters mocking Silicon Valley culture

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Decrypt, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has become one of the protagonists of the satirical musical "Luigi: The
PANews2025/06/17 14:51
Davis Commodities Bets on Bitcoin in $30 Million Digital Assets Strategy

Davis Commodities is pivoting into digital finance with a $30 million initiative, blending bitcoin reserves and real-world asset tokenization to modernize the global agricultural trading industry. Agricultural Giant Davis Commodities Unveils Digital Finance Push With $30 Million Bitcoin and Tokenization Strategy Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based leader in agricultural commodities trading, has announced […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 14:30
Survey: 73% of central banks surveyed believe that the share of the US dollar in global reserves will "decline moderately" or "decline significantly" in the next five years

PANews reported on June 17 that the World Gold Council: A survey shows that 73% of the central banks surveyed believe that the share of the US dollar in global
PANews2025/06/17 14:29
XRP Ledger activity rises alongside whale accumulation — will XRP price follow?

The XRP Ledger is seeing a sharp uptick in network activity, with both user engagement and large holder participation on the rise. In a June 17 post, blockchain analytics firm Santiment reported that the number of daily interacting XRP (XRP)…
