Genius Group Bitcoin treasury grows 52% as 1,000 BTC goal reaffirmed

The Nasdaq-listed AI company’s treasury surpassed the 100 BTC mark after a favorable court order enabled it to resume Bitcoin accumulation.
PANews2025/06/17 16:11
From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?

During the bull market, many people made a hundred times their money overnight by buying a certain project, but many people also lost all their money because the project owner
PANews2025/06/17 16:00
The Blockchain Group raises additional $7.7M to grow Bitcoin treasury

The Blockchain Group has raised an additional €7.2 million, about $7.7 million, to support its plan of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin Treasury company.  The announcement was made in a June 17 press release by the Paris-listed firm (Euronext: ALTBG.PA), which…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:54
Justin Sun’s newly acquired SRM Entertainment stock skyrockets over 530%

SRM Entertainment, the Florida-based theme park supplier that was recently merged with Justin Sun’s TRON, saw its SRM stock soar by more than 530% at its last closing price. According to data from Yahoo Finance, SRM Entertainment’s stock, selling under…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:45
Iran's military says it will intensify attacks on Israel

PANews reported on June 17 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), a senior Iranian military commander said that attacks against Israel will intensify in the coming hours
PANews2025/06/17 15:38
Warning: Blackrock Could Orchestrate Institutional Bitcoin Takeover

Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, has warned of a potential scenario in which institutions like Blackrock might orchestrate a takeover by forking bitcoin and using its current ticker, BTC, to create legitimacy around it. Is a Blackrock-Led Takeover of Bitcoin Possible? Vlad Costea Believes So Not all bitcoiners are satisfied with the […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 15:30
Viral Dogecoin competitor under $0.0015 set to reach $0.15 in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the sub-cent memecoin with big-league ambitions, $0.0011 today, $0.15 tomorrow? #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:28
Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally

A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest. Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:23
Fairmint calls on SEC to adopt blockchain framework for private equity markets

Onchain securities platform Fairmint has urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt a blockchain-powered regulatory framework to modernize private equity markets. On June 16, Fairmint, which operates as an SEC-registered transfer agent and develops infrastructure for compliant…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 15:21
Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky waives Celsius bankruptcy rights

PANews reported on June 17 that according to a ruling by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and his related
PANews2025/06/17 15:18

