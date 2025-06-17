MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-03 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Genius Group Bitcoin treasury grows 52% as 1,000 BTC goal reaffirmed
The Nasdaq-listed AI company’s treasury surpassed the 100 BTC mark after a favorable court order enabled it to resume Bitcoin accumulation.
BTC
$109.028,01
+%3,20
ORDER
$0,0769
+%4,48
AI
$0,1182
+%12,46
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 16:11
From the myth of 100 times increase to running away with zero, how to rob a bank "legally" in the cryptocurrency world?
During the bull market, many people made a hundred times their money overnight by buying a certain project, but many people also lost all their money because the project owner
ZERO
$0,00004218
+%7,24
BANK
$0,05875
+%5,57
MYTH
$0,1082
-%3,30
PEOPLE
$0,01911
+%12,27
BULL
$0,005013
+%7,55
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 16:00
The Blockchain Group raises additional $7.7M to grow Bitcoin treasury
The Blockchain Group has raised an additional €7.2 million, about $7.7 million, to support its plan of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin Treasury company. The announcement was made in a June 17 press release by the Paris-listed firm (Euronext: ALTBG.PA), which…
GROW
$0,0166
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:54
Justin Sun’s newly acquired SRM Entertainment stock skyrockets over 530%
SRM Entertainment, the Florida-based theme park supplier that was recently merged with Justin Sun’s TRON, saw its SRM stock soar by more than 530% at its last closing price. According to data from Yahoo Finance, SRM Entertainment’s stock, selling under…
MORE
$0,02313
-%1,32
SUN
$0,017628
+%2,06
SRM
$0,01135
+%0,35
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:45
Iran's military says it will intensify attacks on Israel
PANews reported on June 17 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), a senior Iranian military commander said that attacks against Israel will intensify in the coming hours
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 15:38
Warning: Blackrock Could Orchestrate Institutional Bitcoin Takeover
Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, has warned of a potential scenario in which institutions like Blackrock might orchestrate a takeover by forking bitcoin and using its current ticker, BTC, to create legitimacy around it. Is a Blackrock-Led Takeover of Bitcoin Possible? Vlad Costea Believes So Not all bitcoiners are satisfied with the […]
BTC
$109.028,01
+%3,20
NOT
$0,001939
+%13,72
LIKE
$0,011049
+%1,04
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 15:30
Viral Dogecoin competitor under $0.0015 set to reach $0.15 in 2025
Little Pepe emerges as the sub-cent memecoin with big-league ambitions, $0.0011 today, $0.15 tomorrow? #partnercontent
DOGECOIN
$0,000000115
+%12,74
PEPE
$0,00001028
+%10,41
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:28
Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally
A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest. Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following…
PART
$0,155
-%0,19
LOCK
$0,1313
+%5,71
ARK
$0,3856
+%12,61
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:23
Fairmint calls on SEC to adopt blockchain framework for private equity markets
Onchain securities platform Fairmint has urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt a blockchain-powered regulatory framework to modernize private equity markets. On June 16, Fairmint, which operates as an SEC-registered transfer agent and develops infrastructure for compliant…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:21
Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky waives Celsius bankruptcy rights
PANews reported on June 17 that according to a ruling by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and his related
ALEX
$0,01592
+%8,66
U
$0,01249
+%0,56
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 15:18
Trending News
More
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill