Bank of America lists Bitcoin as one of the most disruptive innovations of the millennium

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, the global research department of Bank of America released a report that included Bitcoin in the list of the most disruptive
PANews2025/06/17 17:03
Digital asset bank Sygnum introduces former executives from UBS, Vodafone and Swiss Re to its board of directors

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, digital asset bank Sygnum announced the expansion of its board of directors, adding three new members. Pia Tischhauser, a member of
PANews2025/06/17 17:03
Bitcoin ignited, Ethereum exploded: Will this altcoin ignite crypto’s next craze?

As Bitcoin stabilizes and Ethereum matures, early-stage protocols like Neo Pepe are emerging as crypto’s next breakout bets. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/17 17:02
L1 blockchain project Defx completes $2.5 million seed round, with Pantera Capital and others participating

PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, Defx, a privacy-focused transaction-specific L1 blockchain project, completed a US$2.5 million seed round of financing. Pantera Capital, CMT Digital, gumi
PANews2025/06/17 17:01
U.S. SEC, Ripple Labs ask court to pause appeal amid pending motion

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to continue to pause their ongoing appeal. According to a June 17 update on X by defense attorney James K.…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 17:01
An overview of the interest-bearing stablecoin track: Which projects are helping you make money?

Original title: Stablecoin Update May 2025 Original source: Artemis Original translation: Bitpush In the crypto market, stablecoins are no longer just "stable" - they are quietly helping you make money.
PANews2025/06/17 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$31.5915 million

PANews reported on June 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/17 16:30
Sygnum Bank Expands Board With Leaders From UBS, Vodafone, and Swiss Re to Drive Global Growth

Sygnum Bank has announced the expansion of its board of directors to support its global growth strategy, welcoming industry leaders Pia Tischhauser and Vinod Kumar. Tischhauser, a member of the Swiss Re Supervisory Board and former BCG Executive Committee member, brings over two decades of experience in financial services strategy and transformation. Kumar, Vice-Chairman of […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 16:30
TenArmor: Meta Pool lost $130,000 due to vulnerability attack

PANews reported on June 17 that according to security agency TenArmor, Meta Pool suffered an attack on the Ethereum network, resulting in a loss of approximately $130,000. The attacker exploited
PANews2025/06/17 16:22
Spark launches the first phase of Ignition airdrops, available before 22:00 on July 22

PANews reported on June 17 that the decentralized finance protocol Spark announced the launch of its native token SPK and launched the first phase of Ignition airdrop. SPK holders can
PANews2025/06/17 16:12

