X wipes Pump.fun and founder’s accounts in coordinated suspension spree
X has launched what appears to be a sweeping crackdown on the memecoin sector, issuing a wave of suspensions that claimed several casualties including Pump.fun and its founder. On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official platform handles for the Solana-based…
DWF Labs’ Falcon Stable gets Kaia Chain integration
DWF Labs-backed stablecoin venture, Falcon Stable or USDf, has been integrated into Kaia Chain, according to DWF Labs CEO Andrei Grachev. In a recent post, DWF Labs CEO and Head of FalconStable, Andrei Grachev announced that the USD-backed stablecoin has…
Luxxfolio, a Canadian public company, chooses Litecoin as its reserve asset
PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, Luxxfolio Holdings, a Canadian listed company, announced that it has chosen Litecoin (LTC) as its reserve asset and called it
South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum embezzled company funds to invest in cryptocurrencies and has now returned the money in full
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum (transliteration) was sued for allegedly embezzling company funds of about 4.2 billion won (about
Justin Sun: TRON MicroStrategy (SRM)'s transaction volume today exceeds Alibaba and Tencent
PANews reported on June 17 that Justin Sun posted on the X platform that the transaction volume of Tron MicroStrategy (SRM) today has exceeded Alibaba (US$1.19 billion) and Tencent (US$700
UK-listed Vinanz completes £3.58 million funding round to expand its Bitcoin holdings and mining operations
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cryptonews, UK-listed Bitcoin mining company Vinanz raised 3.58 million pounds from investors, of which 3.03 million pounds were raised through retail investment
JPMorgan Files For “JPMD” Trademark, Fueling Stablecoin Speculation
JPMorgan Chase has filed a new trademark application in the US for “JPMD,” igniting speculation that the bank might soon launch a stablecoin. The application was filed with the US
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $412 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 6 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 16, Eastern Time) was US$434 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SlowMist: Potential suspicious activity related to Meta Pool has been detected
PANews reported on June 17 that SlowMist issued a security alert: Potential suspicious activities related to Meta Pool have been detected. The root cause is that the _deposit function has
H100 Group receives 144.8 Bitcoin in convertible loan deal
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced on Monday that it had received 144.8 bitcoins through a convertible loan
