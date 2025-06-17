MEXC Exchange
El Salvador adds 240 Bitcoin since signing the IMF loan agreement
El Salvador has continued its daily Bitcoin purchases, adding 240 BTC since December despite a $1.4 billion IMF agreement that discourages public-sector accumulation. El Salvador has purchased 240 Bitcoin (BTC) since Dec. 19 last year, despite a $1.4 billion loan…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:12
Stablecoin startup Ubyx completes $10 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bloomberg, Ubyx, a stablecoin startup founded by former Citigroup executive Tony McLaughlin, has completed a $10 million seed round of financing, led
PANews
2025/06/17 19:07
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC falls slightly as Trump calls security advisors to deal with Iran-Israel war
Bitcoin (BTC) price falls to around $106,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday following a mild recovery the previous day.
Fxstreet
2025/06/17 18:36
Flashbots: MEV robots are clogging up the blockchain faster than the network can scale
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, research institute Flashbots released a report warning that MEV (maximum extractable value) has become the main limiting factor for blockchain
PANews
2025/06/17 18:33
How does PrismaX, led by a16z, use tokens to build a "data flywheel" for AI robots?
Author: PrismaX Compiled by: Tim, PANews PrismaX, a startup company that provides robotic intelligence platform, today announced that it has successfully raised $11 million in financing and officially debuted at
PANews
2025/06/17 18:30
PancakeSwap: More than 1.9 million ZK tokens will be airdropped for active traders and liquidity providers
PANews reported on June 17 that PancakeSwap announced that the ZK token airdrop activity for the "Future Contributors" category on ZKsync PancakeSwap has now started, and a total of 1,936,936
PANews
2025/06/17 18:28
Former Bangalore Police Chief Admits Extorting Government Employees and Converting Proceeds into Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 17 that according to News9live, Ningappa, the former police chief of Bangalore, India, confessed during the interrogation by the anti-corruption agency Lokayukta that he blackmailed government
PANews
2025/06/17 18:04
Meme is weak, AI takes over
By Joshua Deuk Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Editor’s Note: As Bitcoin once again broke through $110,000, the market greed index continued to rise, especially the enthusiasm of the alt season
PANews
2025/06/17 18:00
Solana network extensions will redefine blockchain scaling | Opinion
Network extensions mark a shift in how blockchains can scale—not just by handling more transactions, but by supporting more types of applications.
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:57
Paradigm files amicus brief backing Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm
Paradigm has filed an amicus brief in federal court arguing that Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm cannot be convicted without proof that he knowingly operated a money-transmitting business. In its June 13 filing made public on Monday, Paradigm requested that…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:54
