Ubyx raises $10M to build global stablecoin network as senate advances GENIUS Act

Ubyx Inc., a stablecoin infrastructure startup led by former Citigroup exec, has secured $10 million in seed funding from major backers including Galaxy Ventures and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Ubyx Inc., a stablecoin infrastructure startup founded by Citigroup executive Tony…
Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise announced that it has raised $528 million to accelerate its Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Businesswire, cross-border consumer goods e-commerce group DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced that it has signed three securities purchase agreements, planning to raise
Ripple’s legal moves could push XRP to 10x gains: Can it beat memecoins?

XRP’s recent moves have bulls eyeing a 10x rally, but a cheeky new challenger, Angry Pepe Fork, could steal the spotlight with meme-powered momentum and real token utility. #sponsored
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to approximately 166 BTC

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies Corp. announced that its treasury had increased its holdings by 5 bitcoins, bringing its bitcoin
British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announces Bitcoin financial policy

PANews reported on June 17 that according to investing.com, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that it had obtained a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan and established a new
Starknet: Completed the staking v2 version upgrade, plans to launch v3 and introduce Bitcoin staking before the end of the year

PANews reported on June 17 that Starknet announced on the X platform that the pledge migration has been completed, the main network has now resumed the pledge function and enabled
Fairmint Urges the SEC to Adopt Blockchain Framework for Private Equity Markets

In a bid to modernise the private equity markets, Fairmint, an on-chain securities platform, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to adopt blockchain framework-based regulatory protocols. On 16 June 2025, Fairmint submitted a detailed seven-point proposal to the SEC’s crypto task force, highlighting the numerous ways in which technology based on a.. The post Fairmint Urges the SEC to Adopt Blockchain Framework for Private Equity Markets appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Thailand’s Cabinet approves five-year personal income tax exemption for profits from cryptocurrency sales

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, the Thai cabinet approved the exemption of personal income tax on profits from Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sales for five years.
Trump Phone Fallout: Are MAGA ‘Scams’ Holding Crypto Back a Decade?

Trump dropshipping his own unbranded golden third-world phone makes me question if I’m in a coma. First, we had the failed NFT launch, then the rug pull that was , now a phone nobody asked for while two US-backed wars rage on. Say hello to the Commander in Grift: Dystopia. pic.twitter.com/4uXUfR7e1F — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania).. The post Trump Phone Fallout: Are MAGA ‘Scams’ Holding Crypto Back a Decade? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Genius Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 52% after court lifts crypto ban

Genius Group has expanded its Bitcoin treasury by 52% after a U.S. court lifted a previous ban on crypto purchases, with the company reaffirming its long-term goal of accumulating 1,000 BTC. Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on…
