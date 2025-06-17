MEXC Exchange
Iran announces launch of the tenth phase of "Real Promise-3" operation against Israel
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Iran announced the launch of the tenth phase of the "Real Commitment-3" operation against Israel.
PANews
2025/06/17 23:56
StarkWare announces launch of STRK token delegation program
PANews reported on June 17 that StarkWare announced the launch of the STRK token delegation program, which aims to support the decentralization of Starknet by empowering validators. Thereby helping to
PANews
2025/06/17 23:44
Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister: Mission in Iran is almost complete
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs said that the mission in Iran is nearing completion.
PANews
2025/06/17 23:39
A beginner’s roadmap to investing in Neo Pepe Protocol
Neo Pepe Protocol presale surges as newcomers flock to its memecoin movement with $102k+ raised at just $0.05 per token. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:38
Meet Promeet: The web3 platform that puts creators first
As mainstream platforms tighten control, Promeet gives creators a web3-powered escape, with instant payouts, real ownership, and no censorship.
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 414 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on June 17 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $414 million, of which $89.0266 million
PANews
2025/06/17 23:30
Moonshot launches Renegade Angel ($xavier)
PANews reported on June 17 that Moonshot announced the launch of Renegade Angel ($xavier) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$12.7 million and its 24-hour trading
PANews
2025/06/17 23:26
This might be a bad time to buy XRP, Dogecoin, but these 3 coins look strong
With legacy tokens like XRP and Dogecoin losing steam, savvy investors are pivoting toward new crypto projects like Neo Pepe Protocol that blend meme appeal with real decentralization. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:09
a16z backs EigenLayer with $70m token buy amid EigenCloud launch
a16z crypto, the digital assets arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has deepened its investment in EigenLayer with a new $70 million token acquisition, coinciding with the launch of the Ethereum restaking protocol’s developer platform, EigenCloud. On June 17,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:06
The crypto fund domicile decision: EU or the UK?
As the EU’s MiCA regulation and the UK’s evolving crypto laws diverge, fund managers face a key choice: to opt for the EU’s legal certainty and passporting or the UK’s
PANews
2025/06/17 23:05
Trending News
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by year-end, but altcoin growth remains weak: Bitwise