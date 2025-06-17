2025-07-03 Thursday

Why is Pi Network token down today?

Pi Network is under continued pressure as the project's tokenomics fails to
Pi Network
PI$0.49613+2.17%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002733+2.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136+10.30%
Crypto.news2025/06/18 03:46
GENIUS Act could strengthen dollar power, write ‘rulebook’ for global financial system

After clearing a key procedural vote, the GENIUS Act faces a final decision in the Senate before moving to the House of Representatives.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04138+6.51%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00678+12.62%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01298+1.48%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020582+2.22%
PANews2025/06/18 03:22
Spanish bank BBVA advises wealthy clients to invest in Bitcoin: report

Spanish banking giant BBVA is reportedly advising its wealthiest clients to buy Bitcoin, just months after announcing plans to offer cryptocurrency trading to its customers. According to a report by Reuters, BBVA has advised its top money clients to have…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05881+5.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001517+1.13%
Crypto.news2025/06/18 03:19
Coinbase is seeking SEC approval for ‘tokenized equities’ — Report

If approved by the US regulator, the investment offering could have Coinbase competing against other stock trading platforms.
PANews2025/06/18 01:50
Pantera, Multicoin Capital invest in Solana AI project Gradient Network

Gradient Network, a decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure project on Solana, has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital and Multicoin Capital. The Gradient team, which is building a decentralized AI runtime on Solana, announced the…
SEED
SEED$0.001858+1.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1184+12.65%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000055+9.56%
Crypto.news2025/06/18 01:45
Dow Jones down as Trump rejects quick Israel-Iran ceasefire, RFK Jr. targets Big Pharma

Bearish sentiment prevailed in U.S. markets as Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01942+5.31%
U Coin
U$0.0125+0.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.885+3.47%
Crypto.news2025/06/18 01:19
JD.com’s global stablecoin push aims to shave days off cross-border payments

With a push for stablecoin licenses worldwide, JD.com Chairman Liu Qiangdong wants fiat-pegged tokens to do what banks can’t: settle in seconds. His vision calls for 10-second settlements across continents, anchored in licensed stablecoins and JD’s own e-commerce empire. Technology-driven…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.028988+26.40%
Threshold
T$0.01629+5.91%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0004427+4.28%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000455+15.77%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03477+4.38%
Crypto.news2025/06/18 00:30
Ink will launch its native token INK, and airdrops will be targeted at early participants of the liquidity protocol

PANews reported on June 18 that the Layer2 network Ink announced that it will launch the ecosystem's native token INK, with a total supply permanently limited to 1 billion, and
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136+10.30%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000941-34.83%
PANews2025/06/18 00:07
Trump: We now have complete control of Iran's airspace

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, Trump said that we now have full control over Iran's airspace. Iran has advanced air tracking systems and other defense
Nowchain
NOW$0.00634-1.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.885+3.47%
PANews2025/06/18 00:00
Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months

One Coinbase insider sold more than $5 million in shares in the last three months.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02307-1.57%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.004+7.81%
Crypto.news2025/06/17 23:59

Trending News

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by year-end, but altcoin growth remains weak: Bitwise