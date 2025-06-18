2025-07-03 Thursday

SEC Opens Comment Period for Franklin Templeton’s XRP and SOL Spot ETFs

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the US SEC announcement, the public comment process has been initiated for the XRP and Solana spot ETF proposals submitted by Franklin
PANews2025/06/18 08:46
Li Yunze, Pan Gongsheng, Wu Qing and Zhu Hexin will deliver keynote speeches at the Lujiazui Forum

PANews reported on June 18 that the 2025 Lujiazui Forum will be held today. According to the latest opening ceremony agenda, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China,
PANews2025/06/18 08:40
The whales bought more than 85,000 ETH in three consecutive rounds, with a floating loss of about US$9.4 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Ember tracking, an institutional address started the third round of ETH position building on June 11. As of today, it has spent
PANews2025/06/18 08:38
Altman says Meta offered $100 million to poach OpenAI employees but no one jumped ship

PANews June 18 news, according to Bloomberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a podcast that Meta offers up to $100 million in signing bonuses and higher annual salaries to
PANews2025/06/18 08:26
VanEck's planned Solana spot ETF has been registered with DTCC under the ticker VSOL

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate , the Solana ( SOL ) spot ETF that VanEck plans to launch has been registered with the Depository Trust &
PANews2025/06/18 08:21
Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading

PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the
PANews2025/06/18 08:16
Multiple crypto-related accounts including Pump.Fun and GMGN have been unfrozen

PANews reported on June 18 that the official account of Solana meme coin launch platform Pump.Fun (@pumpdotfun) and its founder Alon Cohen's X (original Twitter) account (@a1lon9) have been unfrozen,
PANews2025/06/18 08:13
Multiple whales bought large amounts of HYPE tokens and opened leveraged long orders

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring data, multiple whale addresses bought large amounts of HYPE tokens today: the "0x55" address purchased 59,719 HYPE tokens for
PANews2025/06/18 08:10
IRGC: Iran's Fateh missiles penetrated Israel's defenses, giving Iran 'absolute control' of Israeli airspace

PANews reported on June 18 that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps: Iran's Fateh missiles broke through Israel's defenses, giving Iran "absolute control" over Israeli airspace. The Fateh hypersonic ballistic missile
PANews2025/06/18 08:02
Eyenovia invests $50 million to establish HYPE Reserve, the company will be renamed "Hyperion DeFi"

PANews reported on June 18 that Eyenovia, a Nasdaq-listed company in the United States that focuses on the development of digital ophthalmic medical technology, announced the completion of a $50
