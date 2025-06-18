MEXC Exchange
The escalation of tensions in the Middle East triggered a sell-off, with crypto market sectors falling across the board, with AI leading the decline by 5.32%.
PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market today has experienced a comprehensive correction due to rumors of the United States joining the war and
AI
$0.1184
+12.54%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:58
ElizaOS founder claims X platform charges $50,000 per month for "illegal open source code"
PANews reported on June 18 that Shaw, the founder of ElizaOS, posted on Farcaster that X (formerly Twitter) accused him of violating the terms of service, claiming that he sold
PANews
2025/06/18 10:49
A giant whale exchanged 77,000 SOL into JitoSOL for liquidity pledge
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens, an address exchanged 77,160 SOL (worth approximately US$11.42 million) for 63,758.63 JitoSOL for liquidity staking on the Solana chain.
SOL
$153.03
+3.69%
LENS
$0.002925
-0.98%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:44
US regulators plan to relax bank capital ratio restrictions, which may boost US debt trading
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Bloomberg, US regulators are considering reducing the enhanced leverage ratio (eSLR) of large banks by up to 1.5 percentage points to reduce
BANK
$0.05881
+5.98%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:42
The Cross-Border RMB Payment System (CIPS) signed contracts with six foreign institutions
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CCTV News, a special event for cross-border bank-enterprise cooperation of the RMB Cross-Border Payment System (CIPS) was held in Shanghai. The RMB
BANK
$0.05881
+5.98%
SIX
$0.02061
+0.04%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:41
Pan Gongsheng: The application of artificial intelligence in the financial field lacks unified standards, and the supervision of non-bank intermediaries needs to be strengthened
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the central bank, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the application of artificial intelligence in the
BANK
$0.05881
+5.98%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:37
Chan Mo-po: Hong Kong will cooperate with Shanghai to promote the application of blockchain technology in asset management, payment settlement and other scenarios
PANews June 18 news, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po attended the launch ceremony of the "Shanghai-Hong Kong International
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000941
-34.83%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:35
Ark sold another $44.76 million of Circle shares, cashing out nearly $100 million for two consecutive days
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Ark Invest once again sold $44.76 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on June 17, having sold $51.7 million the
ARK
$0.3888
+13.58%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:29
Antalpha Q1 financial report: total revenue reached US$13.6 million, and XAUt worth US$20 million has been purchased
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Globenewswire, Antalpha, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining ecosystem financial technology platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31,
XAUT
$3,332.1
+0.09%
PANews
2025/06/18 10:26
Russian authorities have seized an illegal mine covering 30,000 square meters, generating nearly $60,000 in monthly revenue
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoNews, the prosecutors of the Krasnoyarsk Territory of Russia reported that a 30,000 square meter open-air illegal crypto mining farm was seized
FARM
$26.43
+5.55%
PANews
PANews
