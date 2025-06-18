MEXC Exchange
Fileverse releases decentralized spreadsheet tool dSheets to challenge Google Sheets and Excel
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Ethereum infrastructure startup Fileverse launched dSheets, an open source spreadsheet tool focusing on privacy and on-chain interaction, positioned as a
PANews
2025/06/18 13:38
U.S. Senate passes landmark Genius Act, aiming to bring clarity in stablecoin regulation
In a historic vote, the U.S. Senate has passed the GENIUS Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at establishing federal rules for stablecoins. According to a CNN report, on June 17, the bill cleared the Senate with strong bipartisan support in…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 13:28
South Korea plans to invest 16 trillion won in artificial intelligence over the next five years
PANews reported on June 18 that according to a plan reported by the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Presidential Policy Planning Committee, the South Korean government will invest
PANews
2025/06/18 13:28
JD CoinChain CEO Liu Peng: Compliant stablecoins are the new financial infrastructure in the Web3 era
PANews June 18 news, Liu Peng, CEO of JD CoinChain Technology, said in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that the Hong Kong dollar and multi-currency stablecoins have been successfully
PANews
2025/06/18 13:27
Archetyp dark web market shut down, but ecosystem adapts: TRM Labs
The Archetyp dark web market had over 600,000 users, a total transaction volume of at least $287 million and over 17,000 listings, mainly offering drugs for sale.
PANews
2025/06/18 13:21
SaturnX, a stablecoin cross-border payment infrastructure provider, completes $3 million seed round of financing
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lara, UAE-based SaturnX announced the completion of a $3 million seed round of financing, led by White Star Capital. The company provides
PANews
2025/06/18 13:11
Small Commodity City: Currently, stablecoin-related businesses have not yet been launched. We will continue to pay attention, actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible.
PANews reported on June 18 that in response to whether it is preparing to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license, the A-share listed company Small Commodity City said on
PANews
2025/06/18 12:48
WLFI official: Sahara exclusively uses USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing $59 million to set a historical milestone
PANews reported on June 18 that WLFI's official social media said that Sahara exclusively adopted USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing up to 59 million US
PANews
2025/06/18 12:35
Singapore Monetary Authority Survey: The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to further ease policy in July
PANews reported on June 18 that the Monetary Authority of Singapore survey: Most respondents expect further monetary easing in the July policy review. Economists expect growth in 2025 to be
PANews
2025/06/18 12:27
Ondo Finance and Solana jointly launched a global market alliance to promote the listing of assets such as US stocks on the blockchain
PANews reported on June 18 that Ondo Finance announced the launch of the "Global Markets Alliance", which will work with Solana Foundation, BitGo, 1inch, Trust Wallet and other institutions to
PANews
2025/06/18 12:06
