Meta Pool exploited for $133k after attacker mints $27m worth of tokens

Liquidity staking protocol Meta Pool has suffered a contract exploit that led to unauthorized token minting and losses of over $133,000. Meta Pool was able to contain the incident before further damage was done, according to a June 17 blog…
Zhou Xiaochuan: No consensus has been reached on global macroeconomic policy coordination

PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum "General Assembly II: Enhancing the Coordination of Global Monetary Policy", Zhou Xiaochuan, Vice Chairman of the 12th National Committee
The three major Chinese Bitcoin mining machine giants, which account for more than 90% of the market share, have turned to the United States to set up factories to cope with tariff pressure

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Reuters, in response to the Trump administration's "Liberation Day" tariff policy, Bitmain, Canaan and MicroBT, three major Chinese Bitcoin mining machine manufacturers,
CBDCs: Will the Digital Currencies Released by Central Banks Replace Crypto

No topic is more contentious in crypto than Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). In just 12 months, the number of countries exploring a central bank digital currency has ballooned from around 35 to at least 81, and likely higher as new data confirms 134 nations are now looking into digital currencies covering 98% of global GDP. Here’s.. The post CBDCs: Will the Digital Currencies Released by Central Banks Replace Crypto appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Senate Crypto Bill Passed: The US GENIUS Act Just Changed Everything For Stablecoins

After months of posturing, standoffs, and closed-door edits, the Senate crypto bill passed, AKA the GENIUS Act. It is the first real attempt at regulatory framework targeting stablecoins. The final vote came in at 68 to 30, a rare show of bipartisan muscle in a chamber better known lately for doing nothing. For crypto, it’s.. The post Senate Crypto Bill Passed: The US GENIUS Act Just Changed Everything For Stablecoins appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Wall Street Journal: Israeli military interceptor missiles are in urgent need, and the US and Israel are in a panic of "missile war of attrition"

PANews June 18 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, a US official revealed that Israel’s defensive interceptor missiles are running out. This has raised concerns about the country’s ability
Analyst predicts XRP holders will soon ‘print’ as 2025 breakout looms

As XRP eyes a potential ETF-fueled breakout, a rising project called Pepeto is winning attention with real utility, zero-fee trading, and early investor buzz. #sponsored
Spanish Lender BBVA Advises High Net Worth Clients to Invest 3%-7% in Crypto: Report

Spanish bank BBVA is reportedly advising its wealthy clients to allocate between 3% and 7% of their portfolios to crypto. The allocation depends on the client’s “risk appetite”, says Philippe Meyer, head of digital and blockchain solutions at BBVA Switzerland. Speaking at the DigiAssets conference in London, the banker told Reuters that they allow up to 7% of portfolio in crypto for riskier profiles. “With private customers, since September last year, we started advising on bitcoin,” Meyer noted. In March, BBVA received approval from the country’s securities regulator to launch Bitcoin and Ether trading services in Spain. 🇪🇸 Spanish lending giant BBVA said it won approval to launch Bitcoin and Ether trading, integrating crypto into everyday banking. #BBVA #CryptoTrading https://t.co/ifB7FxuUV8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 10, 2025 Notably, the bank has been considering clients’ requests to buy crypto since 2021. Meyer believes that it has become one of the first large global banks to advise wealthy clients to buy Bitcoin. Recently, JPMorgan said that it is finally allowing clients to buy Bitcoin . “We are going to allow you to buy it,” CEO Jamie Dimon said. “We’re not going to custody it. We’re going to put it in statements for clients.” However, it is unusual for lenders to advise clients to buy crypto. 95% of EU Banks Don’t Engage in Crypto: ESMA The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has repeatedly warned about the risks of crypto and said that the sector needed continued close monitoring. Further, the watchdog noted that 95% of EU banks do not engage in crypto activities. “Since 2025, we have been actively monitoring potential risks crypto assets could represent to financial stability,” ESMA noted. According to Meyer, BBVA currently advises clients to add only Bitcoin or Ether, with plans to add other cryptos later this year. Further, introducing 3% of the portfolio to crypto would’t be a huge risk, he added. “If you look at a balanced portfolio, if you introduce 3% you already boost the performance.” Mainstream Crypto Adoption Enables Institutions to Enter the $3.2T Industry According to Gadi Chait, Investment Manager at Xapo Bank, a crypto custodian, crypto’s increased legitimacy in the eyes of policymakers and rising retail adoption, fueled by genuine use cases, rather than price speculation, have encouraged recent adoption among banks. “Traditional finance is slowly waking up to crypto’s call and is vying for a piece of the pie,” he told Cryptonews. Additionally, Bitcoin’s surge to over $100,000 and the promise of pro-crypto policies attracted institutional interest and strengthened Bitcoin’s future, he said. “Globally, positive signals from countries like the UK, Japan, and Switzerland—around licensing and oversight—validate the asset class on a wider scale,” he added. Besides, the adoption of cryptocurrencies has seen remarkable growth in Spain recently. Per a 2024 survey by the European Central Bank (ECB), 9% of the Spanish population owns crypto assets, up from 4% in 2022. Further, Spain reached nearly $80 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2024, Chainalysis data noted.
Washington’s second-biggest city, Spokane, bans crypto ATMs

Spokane City Council has banned crypto ATMs to curb rising scams, giving operators 60 days to remove machines amid concerns over fraud and vulnerable residents.
Exclusive interview with JD.com CoinChain CEO: It is expected to obtain a license and launch a stable currency in early Q4. Bitcoin was first purchased in 2011

Written by Yin Chen; Edited by Deng Yongyun Source: Bloomberg Businessweek In 2011, Liu Peng, who was working on the WeChat Pay team at the time, bought his first Bitcoin.
