XRP, SOL ETFs face SEC delay, but approval hopes remain

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has officially delayed decisions on two additional ETFs, adding them to a growing list of applications now facing extended timelines. According to separate filings published on Tuesday, June 17, the SEC is initiating formal…
Crypto.news2025/06/18 15:20
Nobitex: User assets are completely safe according to cold storage standards, and some assets in hot wallets are affected

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the official announcement of Nobitex, its technical team discovered that some notification infrastructure and hot wallets were accessed without authorization in the
PANews2025/06/18 15:11
Analysis: Bitcoin needs to hold the current support range to maintain the upward trend, and may climb to $140,000 by the end of this summer

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Matrixport analysis, in the past 18 months, changes in global liquidity have repeatedly reflected Bitcoin trends in advance and are considered important
PANews2025/06/18 15:04
ZachXBT: Iranian Crypto Exchange Nobitex Suspected of Being Attacked by Hackers

PANews reported on June 18 that on-chain detective ZachXBT revealed that the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex was suspected of being hacked, with a large number of suspicious withdrawals occurring on
PANews2025/06/18 14:56
Archetyp Market Shut Down in Europol Raid, But TRM Labs Questions Long-Term Impact

Europol has dismantled one of the dark web’s longest-running marketplaces, Archetyp Market, following coordinated raids across six countries. Key Takeaways: Europol has shut down Archetyp Market, one of the dark web’s largest drug marketplaces. The takedown included arrests across Europe and the seizure of core infrastructure in the Netherlands. Experts warn the disruption may be short-lived, as operators shift to decentralized, peer-to-peer platforms. While the operation marks a major law enforcement milestone, blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs warns that such shutdowns may offer only temporary disruption. In a statement released Monday , Europol confirmed it had seized the platform’s core infrastructure, located in the Netherlands. Archetyp Market Admin Arrested in Spain, Key Vendors Caught in Germany and Sweden Authorities arrested the marketplace’s alleged German administrator in Spain, along with a moderator and six of its top vendors in Germany and Sweden. Archetyp Market, which had operated for five years, was known for its reliance on the privacy coin Monero (XMR), a cryptocurrency favored in illicit transactions due to its obfuscation features. Europol said the platform had over 600,000 users, more than 17,000 product listings, and a transaction volume exceeding €250 million (roughly $287 million), largely driven by drug sales including cocaine, MDMA, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The agency described the takedown as the culmination of years of investigative work, involving crypto-tracing and financial surveillance. 🚨🚨Archetyp Darknet Market, the world's largest Darknet Market, has been seized by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/ZhMXXQ4m4J — Dark Web Informer – Cyber Threat Intelligence (@DarkWebInformer) June 16, 2025 However, TRM Labs, in a report released the same day, noted that the broader ecosystem remains agile. “Despite continued enforcement, dark web operators are shifting toward peer-to-peer channels like Telegram and Signal,” TRM Labs wrote. These decentralized models not only reduce reliance on central marketplaces but also lower fees and accelerate transactions—making them harder to disrupt. The firm cited the Hydra takedown in 2022 as a recent example of the space’s adaptability. A new Russian market quickly emerged, showing that while rebrands and exit scams remain common, full-scale rebuilds are not off the table. Archetyp’s prominence placed it alongside former darknet giants like Silk Road and Dream Market. Its openness to listing fentanyl and other synthetic opioids added to its notoriety. Yet its fall, like others before it, may not be the end of the road for the operators behind it. Archetyp Market Admin Arrested in Spain, Key Vendors Caught in Germany and Sweden TRM Labs acknowledged the significance of Europol’s action but emphasized the limitations of such victories. Operators are increasingly turning to pseudonymous domain registrations, fast rebranding, and high-risk crypto exchanges to obscure their tracks. “The Archetyp takedown is a clear win,” TRM Labs concluded. “But staying ahead of the next generation of darknet threats will require ongoing cross-border coordination, technical advancement, and real-time blockchain monitoring.” In June, the US law enforcement seized crypto linked to BidenCash , the infamous dark web marketplace, accused of selling over 15 million stolen credit cards and personal data. The international operation took down around 145 darknet and traditional internet domains associated with the marketplace. Additionally, the DOJ recently seized over $24 million in cryptocurrency from a Russian national accused of developing and operating the Qakbot malware.
CryptoNews2025/06/18 14:50
Meta Pool exploited for $133k after attacker mints $27m worth of tokens

Liquidity staking protocol Meta Pool has suffered a contract exploit that led to unauthorized token minting and losses of over $133,000. Meta Pool was able to contain the incident before further damage was done, according to a June 17 blog…
Crypto.news2025/06/18 14:36
Zhou Xiaochuan: No consensus has been reached on global macroeconomic policy coordination

PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum "General Assembly II: Enhancing the Coordination of Global Monetary Policy", Zhou Xiaochuan, Vice Chairman of the 12th National Committee
PANews2025/06/18 14:35
The three major Chinese Bitcoin mining machine giants, which account for more than 90% of the market share, have turned to the United States to set up factories to cope with tariff pressure

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Reuters, in response to the Trump administration's "Liberation Day" tariff policy, Bitmain, Canaan and MicroBT, three major Chinese Bitcoin mining machine manufacturers,
PANews2025/06/18 14:30
CBDCs: Will the Digital Currencies Released by Central Banks Replace Crypto

No topic is more contentious in crypto than Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). In just 12 months, the number of countries exploring a central bank digital currency has ballooned from around 35 to at least 81, and likely higher as new data confirms 134 nations are now looking into digital currencies covering 98% of global GDP. Here’s.. The post CBDCs: Will the Digital Currencies Released by Central Banks Replace Crypto appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/18 14:28
Senate Crypto Bill Passed: The US GENIUS Act Just Changed Everything For Stablecoins

After months of posturing, standoffs, and closed-door edits, the Senate crypto bill passed, AKA the GENIUS Act. It is the first real attempt at regulatory framework targeting stablecoins. The final vote came in at 68 to 30, a rare show of bipartisan muscle in a chamber better known lately for doing nothing. For crypto, it’s.. The post Senate Crypto Bill Passed: The US GENIUS Act Just Changed Everything For Stablecoins appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/18 14:24

