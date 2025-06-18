MEXC Exchange
OpenPayd partners with Circle to deliver unified fiat and stablecoin infrastructure
Circle has partnered with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd to deliver a unified platform for managing fiat and stablecoin transactions. OpenPayd, a financial infrastructure provider that processes more than €130 billion annually, has partnered with Circle, the issuer of USD Coin…
$0.02308
-1.45%
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:19
Expert Predictions For Altcoin Season Trigger: When Will Bitcoin Dominance Finally Fall?
Bitcoin’s grip on the market has remained firm. Its dominance, measured as a percentage of total crypto market capitalization, currently hovers near 63.9% after hitting a high of 65.3% in May. Historically, such strength from Bitcoin precedes a broad shift where traders rotate profits into smaller assets. Yet this time, that shift hasn’t materialized on.. The post Expert Predictions For Altcoin Season Trigger: When Will Bitcoin Dominance Finally Fall? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
EXPERT
$0.000771
+2.25%
T
$0.0163
+5.77%
NEAR
$2.244
+9.62%
99Bitcoins
2025/06/18 20:12
Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury adds nearly $20m worth of Bitcoin to its balance sheet
The first European Bitcoin Treasury company, The Blockchain Group, just purchased 17 million euros worth of BTC. This brings the company’s total holdings to a total of 1,653 BTC. In an official press release, The Blockchain Group declared that it…
BTC
$109,082.78
+3.31%
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:11
3iQ to Launch XRP ETF on Toronto Stock Exchange
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CoinDesk, Canadian crypto asset management company 3iQ announced that it will launch an XRP spot ETF (code: XRPQ) on the Toronto Stock
SPOT
$0.00000000000001213
-2.09%
XRP
$2.2443
+3.28%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000941
-34.83%
PANews
2025/06/18 20:04
Bitdeer increases the size of its convertible senior notes offering to $330 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer increased the size of its issuance of convertible senior notes from US$300 million to US$330 million.
PANews
2025/06/18 19:46
K33: New spot altcoin ETFs may give rise to attractive long-short strategies
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, digital asset brokerage and research company K33 said that under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
SPOT
$0.00000000000001213
-2.09%
U
$0.01252
+0.88%
PANews
2025/06/18 19:36
Norwegian K33 launches new round of share issuance to purchase 1,000 BTC
Norwegian digital asset firm K33 wants to issue a round of shares to raise enough capital to buy as much as 1,000 BTC. The offering has already received full subscriptions. In an official press release, the Norwegian firm declared that…
BTC
$109,082.78
+3.31%
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:31
James Wynn’s side wallet reportedly dumps massive MOONPIG supply
A wallet allegedly linked to James Wynn has offloaded over 10 million Moonpig tokens — a strategic de-risking or a desperate move to recover from recent liquidations? According to blockchain analyst @DataC5821, the wallet in question dumped approximately 10.9 million Moonpig…
MOONPIG
$0.004287
+9.33%
WALLET
$0.01439
+5.26%
MOVE
$0.1712
+3.75%
WYNN
$0.0004248
+3.18%
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:30
BitMine announced that it has spent $16.347 million to purchase 154,167 Bitcoins
PANews June 18 news, according to GlobeNewswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMNR) announced that it has completed the purchase of all bitcoins in the company's treasury using the
PANews
2025/06/18 19:25
South Korea's central bank governor expresses caution about won stablecoins
PANews reported on June 18 that according to the Korea Economic Daily, Lee Chang-yong, governor of the Bank of Korea, expressed a cautious stance on the introduction of a won-based
BANK
$0.05892
+6.23%
SOUTH
$0.1026
-9.76%
LEE
$2.346
+1.12%
PANews
2025/06/18 19:14
