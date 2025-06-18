2025-07-03 Thursday

Crypto.com and Deribit to Accept BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund as Collateral

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Forbes, crypto exchanges Crypto.com and Deribit will accept BlackRock's (@BlackRock) tokenized fund BUIDL as collateral, allowing institutional clients to use it for
PANews2025/06/18 21:11
Pudgy Penguins Launches First “Play to Win” Game on TON

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cointelegraph, Pudgy Penguins is launching a skill-based Web3 game, Pengu Clash, for the TON blockchain, joining the highly competitive field of mini-games.
PANews2025/06/18 21:07
Coinbase Derivatives plans to add USDC as collateral for US futures trading by 2026

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Coinbase Derivatives has selected the clearing agency Nodal Clear to cooperate and plans to include the stablecoin USDC issued by
PANews2025/06/18 21:02
Prenetics, a listed company, will raise more funds by selling its ACT Genomics to explore Bitcoin reserve strategies

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, consumer health science company Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) announced that it has reached a final agreement to transfer its ownership
PANews2025/06/18 20:58
Solana Policy Institute, Phantom, Orca, and Superstate Submit Framework for Compliance Tokenized Securities to the SEC

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Solana Policy Institute, together with Phantom Wallet, Orca Exchange and Superstate Protocol, submitted a compliant tokenized securities framework to the
PANews2025/06/18 20:48
BNB Chain publishes an article introducing Access-Fi, a new social finance branch for Web3 content monetization

PANews reported on June 18 that BNB Chain published an article introducing Access-Fi, a new branch of social finance for Web3 content monetization, saying that on BNB Chain, a group
PANews2025/06/18 20:46
The whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million in two transactions

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million from
PANews2025/06/18 20:36
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 14 was 245,000, in line with expectations

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 14 was 245,000, in line with
PANews2025/06/18 20:34
GENIUS Act passage paves way for institutional stablecoin use

The GENIUS Act is one step closer to becoming law in a development that may make stablecoin issuers key players in the US economy.
PANews2025/06/18 20:32
Top Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe set to extend losses

Top meme coins extend recent losses on Wednesday, with the segment’s market capitalization standing at $54.41 billion, a decline of over 20% in the past month.
Fxstreet2025/06/18 20:30

