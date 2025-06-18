MEXC Exchange
Crypto.com and Deribit to Accept BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund as Collateral
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Forbes, crypto exchanges Crypto.com and Deribit will accept BlackRock's (@BlackRock) tokenized fund BUIDL as collateral, allowing institutional clients to use it for
PANews
2025/06/18 21:11
Pudgy Penguins Launches First “Play to Win” Game on TON
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cointelegraph, Pudgy Penguins is launching a skill-based Web3 game, Pengu Clash, for the TON blockchain, joining the highly competitive field of mini-games.
PANews
2025/06/18 21:07
Coinbase Derivatives plans to add USDC as collateral for US futures trading by 2026
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Coinbase Derivatives has selected the clearing agency Nodal Clear to cooperate and plans to include the stablecoin USDC issued by
PANews
2025/06/18 21:02
Prenetics, a listed company, will raise more funds by selling its ACT Genomics to explore Bitcoin reserve strategies
PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, consumer health science company Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) announced that it has reached a final agreement to transfer its ownership
PANews
2025/06/18 20:58
Solana Policy Institute, Phantom, Orca, and Superstate Submit Framework for Compliance Tokenized Securities to the SEC
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Solana Policy Institute, together with Phantom Wallet, Orca Exchange and Superstate Protocol, submitted a compliant tokenized securities framework to the
PANews
2025/06/18 20:48
BNB Chain publishes an article introducing Access-Fi, a new social finance branch for Web3 content monetization
PANews reported on June 18 that BNB Chain published an article introducing Access-Fi, a new branch of social finance for Web3 content monetization, saying that on BNB Chain, a group
PANews
2025/06/18 20:46
The whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million in two transactions
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its 20x BTC long position, with a cumulative loss of $15.42 million from
PANews
2025/06/18 20:36
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 14 was 245,000, in line with expectations
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 14 was 245,000, in line with
PANews
2025/06/18 20:34
GENIUS Act passage paves way for institutional stablecoin use
The GENIUS Act is one step closer to becoming law in a development that may make stablecoin issuers key players in the US economy.
PANews
2025/06/18 20:32
Top Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe set to extend losses
Top meme coins extend recent losses on Wednesday, with the segment’s market capitalization standing at $54.41 billion, a decline of over 20% in the past month.
Fxstreet
2025/06/18 20:30
