DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain, DWF Labs transferred 45,000,000 USDT to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (the development organization of $FET) about 9 hours ago. Earlier news
PANews2025/06/19 09:02
Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli-linked hacker group Predatory Sparrow (Gonjeshke Darande) claimed to have attacked Iran's largest crypto platform Nobitex , burning crypto assets worth about $90
PANews2025/06/19 09:01
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
PANews2025/06/19 08:22
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI released a 40-minute in-depth interview with its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. This interview is full of technical content. Altman talked about the
PANews2025/06/19 08:03
Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Payment Stack Coinbase Payments

PANews reported on June 19 that Coinbase announced the launch of the "Coinbase Payments" service, which supports merchants to accept USDC stablecoin payments around the clock, with Shopify as the
PANews2025/06/19 07:57

