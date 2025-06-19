MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
2025-07-03 Thursday
Crypto News
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
LAUNCH
$0,00000000000941
-34,83%
PANews
2025/06/19 12:15
OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities
PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that as the capabilities of AI models in the biological field improve, the company is strengthening security protection and working with global
AI
$0,1186
+12,84%
BIO
$0,05617
+13,70%
SAFE
$0,4129
+9,08%
HOLD
$0,000099
-4,44%
PANews
2025/06/19 12:10
Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes
PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli military said Iran had launched missiles at Israel. Some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes.
PANews
2025/06/19 12:07
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $390 million yesterday, marking eight consecutive days of net inflows
PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 18, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a net inflow of $390 million, achieving net inflow for the
SPOT
$0,00000000000001213
-2,09%
NET
$0,00013549
+0,42%
PANews
2025/06/19 12:05
From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?
Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
MARS
$0,34751
-1,30%
WHY
$0,0000000275
+4,00%
HARD
$0,009044
+7,35%
BULL
$0,005013
+7,55%
PANews
2025/06/19 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF inflows reached $19.0998 million yesterday, with net inflows for three consecutive days
PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 18, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $19.0998 million, recording net inflows for
SPOT
$0,00000000000001213
-2,09%
NET
$0,00013549
+0,42%
THREE
$0,004
+7,81%
PANews
2025/06/19 11:56
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens
According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
HYPE
$40,26
+8,69%
USDC
$0,9995
-0,03%
PANews
2025/06/19 11:55
US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt , the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ( NAACP ) recently sent a letter to Elon Musk's artificial
XAI
$0,05382
+11,01%
MUSK
$0,0002791
-46,32%
ELON
$0,0000001207
+5,50%
PEOPLE
$0,01906
+12,44%
PANews
2025/06/19 11:43
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch "Bitcoin Vault" strategy
PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
LAUNCH
$0,00000000000941
-34,83%
PANews
2025/06/19 11:34
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack
Chainalysis's head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
PEOPLE
$0,01906
+12,44%
PANews
2025/06/19 11:27
