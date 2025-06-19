MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-03 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist
The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
MAJOR
$0.17241
+4.77%
BAD
$0.00000000935
+1.30%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:08
DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain
PANews reported on June 19 that according to an announcement by Sonic Labs, DeFi aggregator 1inch has officially integrated the Sonic chain. Users can now directly access the Sonic network
NOW
$0.00636
--%
SONIC
$0.21084
+12.90%
DEFI
$0.00222
+1.83%
1INCH
$0.1829
+9.32%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 22:03
There’s more to crypto crime than meets the eye: What you need to know
Crypto crime isn’t all FTX and fraud. Jennie Levin helps unpack the deeper, more technical threats facing blockchain today, including why regulators are still catching up.
MORE
$0.02306
-1.07%
T
$0.01628
+5.78%
WHY
$0.00000002747
+3.62%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 22:01
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%
Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
DECENTRALIZED
$0.000055
+9.56%
ROSE
$0.02551
+11.30%
RAY
$2.171
+7.26%
TOKEN
$0.01365
+10.88%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 21:56
Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments
PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 21:54
Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion
PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.
MORE
$0.02306
-1.07%
PRO
$0.8311
+3.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 21:46
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
ETC
$17.05
+6.76%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 21:40
Telegram founder Pavel Durov gets relief from French judicial surveillance
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Le Monde, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has been approved by the Paris Court of Appeal to leave France on a limited basis
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 21:34
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
BTC
$109,109.43
+3.43%
ETH
$2,583.66
+7.87%
NET
$0.00013549
+0.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 21:33
Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner of crypto venture capital Hypersphere, disclosed on the X platform that he suffered a phishing attack
VC
$0.00741
+16.32%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 21:10
Trending News
More
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Flare eyes further losses as assets incentive program launch goes muted