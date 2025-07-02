2025-07-03 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
SEC Approves Grayscale Conversion, Launching First U.S. Multi-Asset Crypto Spot ETF

SEC Approves Grayscale Conversion, Launching First U.S. Multi-Asset Crypto Spot ETF

Key Takeaways: The SEC has approved Grayscale’s request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into a spot ETF. GDLC holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, with BTC and ETH comprising over 91% of the portfolio. The conversion introduces one of the first SEC-approved multi-asset crypto ETFs in the U.S. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale Investments’ request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into a spot exchange-traded fund, according to a filing issued on July 1. NEW: There's the approval order for @Grayscale 's $GDLC to convert into an ETF. This is their Digital Large cap fund that holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano. Final deadline was tomorrow https://t.co/jSt1HBWD3E pic.twitter.com/9kALeDD2Uh — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) July 1, 2025 The fund, which holds a basket of digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano, was initially launched in 2018 as a closed-end investment product for accredited investors. Grayscale Expands ETF Lineup According to the holdings data , Bitcoin and Ethereum account for the bulk of the fund’s portfolio, with a combined weight of over 91%. Bitcoin comprises 79.9% and Ethereum 11.3% of the portfolio, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano make up the remaining allocation. The fund’s composition is based on market capitalization and is subject to quarterly rebalancing, reflecting relative shifts in asset size and liquidity. With the conversion, GDLC will become a publicly traded ETF offering broader exposure to multiple crypto assets under a single structure. The SEC’s approval came a day before the final deadline for review. GDLC will join the firm’s existing lineup of converted products, following the approval of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) in January 2025. The ETF structure allows daily share creation and redemption, potentially reducing the premium and discount issues that affected GDLC as a closed-end fund. SEC Greenlights ETF Tracking Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More While spot Bitcoin ETFs have drawn institutional inflows in 2024, multi-asset crypto ETFs remain less common in U.S. markets. Grayscale’s GDLC conversion introduces one of the first regulated products tracking a broader set of digital assets, subject to periodic rebalancing. Grayscale has also stated that any asset subject to enforcement action may be removed from the index during rebalancing. Trading for the converted ETF is expected to begin shortly, pending final operational readiness and exchange coordination. The approval brings attention to how multi-asset crypto funds are built and monitored. Unlike single-token ETFs, these products face questions about asset inclusion, index calculation, and handling of tokens flagged by regulators. With more issuers exploring bundled crypto exposure, regulators and fund managers may need to set clear rules on portfolio structure, rebalancing practices, and disclosure requirements. GDLC’s conversion could mark the start of a broader move toward regulated multi-asset offerings.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.029065+26.86%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-2.09%
FUND
FUND$0.0272--%
Биткоин
BTC$109,109.43+3.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02306-1.07%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 03:00
SEC eyes single-track crypto ETF listings in quiet talks with exchanges

SEC eyes single-track crypto ETF listings in quiet talks with exchanges

A little-known SEC consultation could scrap months of bureaucratic delays for crypto ETFs. Instead of dual filings, issuers may soon need just an S-1 and patience, setting the stage for an unprecedented wave of listings. FOX Business reporter Eleanor Terrett…
Stage
STAGE$0.0000656-0.45%
SOON
SOON$0.2541+7.39%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0224+5.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 03:00
Botanix L2 mainnet goes live, cuts Bitcoin block times to 5 seconds

Botanix L2 mainnet goes live, cuts Bitcoin block times to 5 seconds

Botanix isn’t the first to promise smart contracts on Bitcoin, but it may be the first to deliver them without centralization and possibly cut BTC block times to five seconds. Its mainnet launch signals a new phase in the evolution…
Биткоин
BTC$109,109.43+3.43%
Threshold
T$0.01628+5.78%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00469+0.79%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000941-34.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 02:30
US Senate passes Trump’s budget bill without provision on crypto taxes

US Senate passes Trump’s budget bill without provision on crypto taxes

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis had proposed that the legislation address double taxation for cryptocurrency miners and stakers.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00678+12.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.885+3.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 01:58
Dow Jones up 300 points as Senate passes Trump’s budget, Tesla drops 8%

Dow Jones up 300 points as Senate passes Trump’s budget, Tesla drops 8%

Senate passed Trump's budget bill, while Tesla led with losses on Musk's renewed feud with the President.
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0002792-50.36%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00678+12.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.885+3.71%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 01:51
How Does Cloud Crypto Mining with DEAL Mining Work?

How Does Cloud Crypto Mining with DEAL Mining Work?

With the rapid development of the digital economy, cryptocurrency has become a new source of wealth growth. Traditional mining is costly and technically demanding, while cloud mining provides a more convenient and low-risk solution for users. This article will show you how to achieve up to $8,800 in passive income through the DEAL Mining platform, and you can easily enter the market without professional equipment. About DEAL Mining Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, DEAL Mining is the world’s leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, trusted by millions of users. We provide users with a simple and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency without having to buy expensive equipment. As a regulated company, we share computing resources, achieve stable and transparent daily returns, and are committed to providing safe, convenient and reliable managed cloud mining services to users around the world. How to Start Using DEAL Mining? Registration bonus: Go to the DEAL Mining official website to create an account. (You will receive a $15 bonus and $0.6 for daily sign-in) Fund channel: Provide deposits and withdrawals of 10 cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, and other cryptocurrencies Choose a plan: Choose a mining plan that meets your goals and let DEAL Mining’s powerful hardware serve you. Start mining: Enjoy a stable source of income every day. Affiliate program: Invite friends to get up to 4.5% referral rewards. Fund security: DEALMining adopts a bank-level fund supervision and protection system to ensure the security of all user funds. Professional support: DEALMining provides 24/7 online customer service to help you solve any problems. DEAL Mining Tailor-Made Cloud Mining Contract Plan Example: Choose S19 XP+ Hyd plan, invest $10,000, daily interest rate 1.55% daily income 155, and after 31 days, you can get a total income of $14,805 (including principal). For more contract details, please visit the official website . Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? l Crypto investment beginners who want to try a low-threshold entry l No technical background but want to participate in mining l Investors seeking stable passive income l Environmentally conscious users who want to avoid the high energy consumption and high noise of traditional mining machines The future of finance is in your hands With the continuous evolution of blockchain technology, smart contracts and digital currencies, the global financial landscape is being reconstructed. DEAL Mining is not only a pioneering platform for cloud mining, but also a key bridge for ordinary people to realize the “right to participate in decentralized finance”. Don’t wait for the trend, be part of the trend! Use DEAL Mining to start your digital asset growth journey.
Salamanca
DON$0.000812-2.98%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05902+6.32%
FUND
FUND$0.0272--%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12135+7.36%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00138+2.98%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 01:36
VeChain’s staking program goes live with 5.48b VTHO in bonus rewards

VeChain’s staking program goes live with 5.48b VTHO in bonus rewards

VeChain, a layer 1 blockchain for enterprise decentralized applications, has officially unveiled its new staking platform StarGate, with up to $15 million in bonus rewards. StarGate goes live as the crypto industry lauds the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s landmark…
U Coin
U$0.01252+1.62%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000055+9.56%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6525+4.63%
VeThor Token
VTHO$0.002014+8.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 01:13
UniCredit brings BlackRock’s IBIT to Italy’s elite, merging BTC with TradFi

UniCredit brings BlackRock’s IBIT to Italy’s elite, merging BTC with TradFi

Italy’s second-largest bank is inviting pros to tap Bitcoin’s gains while avoiding its chaos. The investment vehicle, linked to IBIT, adds credibility to a market still wrestling with regulatory caution. According to a Bloomberg report on July 1, UniCredit SpA…
Биткоин
BTC$109,109.43+3.43%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.406-0.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05902+6.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02368+2.24%
Prosper
PROS$0.04296+12.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 01:01
Inside OpenAI’s reported one-week shutdown — what’s really going on?

Inside OpenAI’s reported one-week shutdown — what’s really going on?

In the same week Meta poached key OpenAI researchers, reports surfaced of a one-week internal shutdown at OpenAI, what’s cooking? Meta’s talent raid disrupts OpenAI’s superintelligence ambitions On Jun. 30, OpenAI reportedly entered what several sources have described as a…
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005417-1.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 00:56
Crypto PAC-backed candidate wins Virginia primary for vacant House seat

Crypto PAC-backed candidate wins Virginia primary for vacant House seat

Protect Progress, an affiliate of the cryptocurrency-backed Fairshake PAC, spent more than $1 million on media buys to support Democratic candidate James Walkinshaw.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02306-1.07%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020566+2.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 00:49

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Flare eyes further losses as assets incentive program launch goes muted