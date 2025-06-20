2025-07-03 Thursday

Alchemy Pay to launch stablecoin-focused blockchain in Q4 2025

Alchemy Pay has unveiled plans to launch a new blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments. According to a June 19 announcement from Alchemy Pay (ACH), the company plans to launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments, in the fourth…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:37
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Texas cops cut open crypto ATM to recover $25K lost to scam

Pictures show a Texas sheriff’s department taking a power-cutting tool to a crypto ATM after a family reportedly used it to pay a scammer.
PANews2025/06/20 14:19
Arizona reconsiders Bitcoin reserve plan using forfeited digital assets

Arizona lawmakers have voted to revive a bill that would expand the state’s forfeiture laws to include digital assets and establish a new Bitcoin reserve fund. Following a June 19 motion in the Senate, House Bill 2324 is headed back…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:14
Cisco Talos: New North Korean threat ‘PylangGhost’ targets crypto workers through fake job sites

Cisco’s threat intelligence organization, Cisco Talos, has detected a new Python-based malware called ‘PylangGhost.’ It is linked to the North Korean hacking group, Famous Chollima. According to a recent blogpost by Cisco Tallos, the PylangGhost is exclusively used by North…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:13
South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korea’s top financial watchdog is taking steps to bring spot crypto ETFs and stablecoin regulation into the mainstream as part of a broader plan to modernize the country’s digital asset market. According to a June 19 report by local…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:11
Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

PANews reported on June 20 that Telegram's ecological trading application Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards. Users can accumulate $BLUM by participating in BP, MP, trading, tasks, etc.
PANews2025/06/20 14:07
Semler Scientific Aims to Acquire 105K BTC by 2027, Stocks Jump 12%

Healthcare infrastructure firm Semler Scientific is planning to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin by this year and targets 105,000 Bitcoin by 2027. The company has appointed BTC expert Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy to help lead its ambitious plans. $SMLR appoints Joe Burnett @IIICapital as Director of Bitcoin Strategy. Announces three-year plan to own 105,000 #Bitcoins by Year-End 2027. So fired up to have Joe on board to help with this exciting new chapter in Semler's $BTC mission. 🚀 — Eric Semler (@SemlerEric) June 19, 2025 Semler Scientific already holds 4,449 Bitcoin in its stash and is the second U.S. publicly traded company to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. Per the Thursday announcement , the firm aims to use proceeds from equity and debt financings and cash flows from operations. Former Director at Unchained to Lead Semler Scientific’s BTC Strategy Bitcoin research expert Joe Burnett recently told Cryptonews that BTC is “more scarce and portable than gold.” He has been publicly making the case for Bitcoin as the world’s most advanced form of monetary tech. Burnett served as the director of market research at Unchained before joining Semler Scientific, contributing to helping institutional Bitcoin adoption by offering collaborative custody solutions. “We are excited to have Joe join our Bitcoin strategy team and help drive our three-year-plan to own 105,000 Bitcoins,” said Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific. “It’s time to build one of the most valuable companies in the world,” wrote Burnett on X. It’s time to build one of the most valuable companies in the world. Excited to join the team. Thank you @SemlerEric , @renaecormier , @natbrunell , and team for the opportunity! https://t.co/wM1uXjprb1 — Joe Burnett, MSBA (@IIICapital) June 19, 2025 Corporate Bitcoin Holders Maintain Similar Goals Semler Scientific’s aim to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin by 2025 mirrors some of the leading Bitcoin holders’ strategy. For instance, Japanese investment giant Metaplanet has similar plans to accumulate 10,000 BTC by this year and has already reached its target this month. The Tokyo-listed firm aims to amass 210,000 BTC by 2027 , targeting 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Early this month, Semler Scientific publicly announced it has increased its Bitcoin holdings, acquiring 185 Bitcoin between May 23 and June 3 for $20 million. SMLR Stock Surges Nearly 12% Following the ambitious BTC accumulation announcement on Thursday, stocks of Semler Scientific (SMLR) surged 11.95%, to $31.94 during after hours. “We continue to accretively grow our bitcoin arsenal using operating cash flow and proceeds from debt and equity financings,” said Eric Semler in May, disclosing the company’s first quarter financial results. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently trading at $104,507 at press time, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.77%, per CoinMarketCap.
CryptoNews2025/06/20 14:03
Politicians’ memecoins, dropped court cases fuel crypto ‘crime supercycle’

Blockchain sleuths ZachXBT and Taylor Monahan say crypto scammers have been emboldened with US regulators dropping crypto-related court cases and politicians endorsing memecoins.
PANews2025/06/20 13:59
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
PANews2025/06/20 13:56

