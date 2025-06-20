MEXC Exchange
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 15:13
Kroma L2 network will be shut down on June 26, $KRO needs to be migrated to Ethereum
PANews reported on June 20 that Kroma announced that its L2 network will be officially shut down on June 26, 2025, and $KRO token holders must migrate their tokens from
PANews
2025/06/20 15:12
Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market
PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
PANews
2025/06/20 15:09
Nearly $100 million stolen: Iranian exchange Nobitex theft incident
Author: Lisa & 23pds Editor: Sherry background On June 18, 2025, the on-chain detective ZachXBT revealed that Iran’s largest crypto trading platform, Nobitex, was suspected of being hacked, involving abnormal
PANews
2025/06/20 15:00
Helium Ventures raises around £4 million, plans to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Investegate , London-listed Helium Ventures PLC announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed placement, raising approximately £ 4 million, with a total
PANews
2025/06/20 14:58
MIT experimental report: Over-reliance on AI chatbots will reduce thinking ability
Author: Excerpt from MIT Compiled by: Felix, PANews With the widespread adoption of large language model (LLM) products such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, companies and people from all over the world
PANews
2025/06/20 14:52
South Korea’s central bank won’t oppose stablecoin: Report
The head of South Korea’s central bank reportedly said he isn't against the issuance of a won-pegged stablecoin, but was wary of possible foreign exchange issues.
PANews
2025/06/20 14:48
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset
PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
PANews
2025/06/20 14:47
Hainan Huatie: Not involved in stablecoin business
According to PANews on June 20, an investor asked Hainan Huatie (an A-share listed company) whether the company has any cooperation with Ant Digits in the direction of RWA stablecoin?
PANews
2025/06/20 14:43
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
As memecoins shake up crypto rankings, Neo Pepe Coin emerges as a standout contender, offering serious upside potential and decentralized strength amid the hype. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 14:39
