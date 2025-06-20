2025-07-03 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005209+5.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition. According to an official statement on the World Chain site,…
RWAX
APP$0.004881-10.39%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01439+5.03%
Эфириум
ETH$2,582.53+7.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 18:29
Blockdaemon launches DeFi and staking service Earn Stack for institutions

Blockdaemon launches DeFi and staking service Earn Stack for institutions

PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, institutional blockchain infrastructure provider Blockdaemon announced the launch of its DeFi and equity staking service Earn Stack, which aims to provide institutions with
DeFi
DEFI$0.002221+1.41%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000941-34.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:09
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
Биткоин
BTC$109,054.01+3.30%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0167+1.08%
Sign
SIGN$0.06765+4.47%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 18:02
SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

Despite all the talk about cryptocurrency changing how we pay for things, most businesses still won’t touch digital money with a ten-foot pole. The reason is pretty obvious: crypto prices are all over the place. Bitcoin might be sitting at $60,000 in the morning, then drop to $55,000 by lunchtime. No shop owner wants to.. The post SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Threshold
T$0.01626+5.37%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.286+10.16%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558+5.28%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/20 17:53
Bank of England governor questions digital pound for consumers

Bank of England governor questions digital pound for consumers

PANews June 20 news, according to Bloomberg, recently, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the necessity of digital pounds for consumers at a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, saying that
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05909+6.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:37
North Korean hackers target crypto industry workers with new information-stealing malware

North Korean hackers target crypto industry workers with new information-stealing malware

PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, Cisco Talos released a report on Wednesday saying that the North Korean hacker group "Famous Chollima" recently launched a new type of phishing
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:24
Opinion: US politicians promoting meme coins and regulators abandoning crypto lawsuits have fueled crypto crime

Opinion: US politicians promoting meme coins and regulators abandoning crypto lawsuits have fueled crypto crime

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain security experts ZachXBT and Taylor Monahan pointed out that the promotion of meme coins by US politicians and the abandonment
Memecoin
MEME$0.001631+12.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:21
China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins. In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors…
Autonomi
ANT$0.0656+2.02%
Allo
RWA$0.005209+5.21%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 17:20
Cross-chain interoperability is key for seamless web3 UX | Opinion

Cross-chain interoperability is key for seamless web3 UX | Opinion

Without standardization, web3 will remain like a Tower of Babel, where communication between chains is more akin to translation than transaction
Moonveil
MORE$0.02305-1.24%
Wink
LIKE$0.011065+1.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 17:18

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling

Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Flare eyes further losses as assets incentive program launch goes muted