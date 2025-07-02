MEXC Exchange
New York Attorney General: GENIUS Act Lacks Necessary Investor Protections
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Coindesk, New York Attorney General Letitia James warned Congress that the GENIUS Act lacks the necessary protection for the American public. She
ACT
$0.04148
+6.74%
PANews
2025/07/02 09:13
The two addresses sold about 8.2 million FARTCOIN on the chain in the last 5 hours, causing the price to drop by about 5%.
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, two addresses sold 8.2 million FARTCOIN (about 8.65 million US dollars) on the chain in
FARTCOIN
$1.16086
+13.80%
DROP
$0.00000558
+5.28%
PANews
2025/07/02 09:07
Public companies bought 245,510 BTC in the first half of the year, more than double the amount bought by ETFs in the same period
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptoslate, in the first half of this year, listed companies purchased 245,510 BTC, more than twice the 118,424 BTC purchased by ETFs
BTC
$109,082.69
+3.35%
MORE
$0.02308
-0.98%
PANews
2025/07/02 08:56
Publicly traded cannabis company Dogecoin Cash Inc. forms subsidiary to build DOGE vault and related businesses
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Decrypt, a listed cannabis and telemedicine company called Dogecoin Cash Inc. is embracing Dogecoin (DOGE). The company has established a wholly-owned subsidiary
DOGE
$0.16946
+7.00%
DOGECOIN
$0.000000118
+10.28%
PANews
2025/07/02 08:46
Software company Figma disclosed in IPO documents that it holds $69.5 million in Bitcoin spot ETFs and plans to buy another $30 million in BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to IPO documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, cloud-based collaborative design software company Figma revealed that
BTC
$109,082.69
+3.35%
SPOT
$0.00000000000001213
-2.09%
U
$0.01251
+0.88%
CLOUD
$0.12149
+7.48%
PANews
2025/07/02 08:39
US SEC releases new cryptocurrency ETF guidance
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptonews, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance outlined in a notice issued on July 1 what crypto ETF
U
$0.01251
+0.88%
PANews
2025/07/02 08:32
Ethereum Community Foundation established to increase the value of ETH by funding "immutable and token-free" projects
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Ethereum core developer Zak Cole announced the establishment of the Ethereum Community Foundation (ECF), whose mission is to support institutional
CORE
$0.5239
+6.63%
ETH
$2,583.36
+7.75%
TOKEN
$0.01364
+10.71%
FREE
$0.00007501
+0.76%
PANews
2025/07/02 08:23
U.S. Senate passes "Big and Beautiful" bill and sends it to the House
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cailian News Agency, on July 1 local time, the U.S. Senate passed a comprehensive tax cut and spending bill and submitted it
U
$0.01251
+0.88%
SENATE
$0.00678
+12.62%
HOUSE
$0.020548
+2.62%
PANews
2025/07/02 08:07
SEC approves amendment to convert Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The block, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the rule change proposal put forward by the New York Stock Exchange
CAP
$0.13937
-4.55%
FUND
$0.0272
--%
U
$0.01251
+0.88%
CHANGE
$0.00228482
+7.18%
FORWARD
$0.000529
-1.67%
PANews
2025/07/02 08:05
Three major impacts of the Genius Act on the cryptocurrency industry in the next five years
By Alex Carchidi Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain On June 17, the U.S. Senate passed the Guidance and Establishment of a United States Stablecoin National Innovation Act (Genius Act), the first
ALEX
$0.01593
+8.73%
MAJOR
$0.17224
+4.66%
ACT
$0.04148
+6.74%
U
$0.01251
+0.88%
SENATE
$0.00678
+12.62%
PANews
2025/07/02 07:00
