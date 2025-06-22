MEXC Exchange
A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the short-selling Hyperliquid whale currently still holds a BTC position of $103 million (1007 BTC), with an opening price of $108,467.1
BTC
$109,082.69
+3.32%
PANews
2025/06/22 09:13
Thailand has approved three applicants to set up virtual banks
PANews reported on June 22 that according to CrowdfundInsider, Thailand has approved three applicants to set up virtual banks, a move aimed at promoting financial innovation, expanding access to underserved
MOVE
$0.1705
+3.02%
THREE
$0.004
+7.81%
VIRTUAL
$1.6358
+14.62%
PANews
2025/06/22 09:02
Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, in the early morning of the 22nd local time, after the news of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities came
NOT
$0.001932
+13.24%
THREE
$0.004
+7.81%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:48
Ark sold more than 600,000 shares of Circle stock again on June 20, and made a net profit of about $243 million in the past three sales
PANews June 22 news, according to Cointelegraph, as CRCL stock has soared nearly 250% since its public listing, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has stepped up its selling of Circle. ARK
MORE
$0.02309
-1.07%
ARK
$0.3911
+14.32%
NET
$0.00013564
+0.47%
THREE
$0.004
+7.81%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:47
Trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC for the third time and currently has a floating loss of $13.68 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has lost $13.68 million on his third long BTC. He has failed to go long on
BTC
$109,082.69
+3.32%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:34
The whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves bought more than $30 million of ETH again
PANews reported on June 22 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves has traded the last
MORE
$0.02309
-1.07%
WAVES
$0.9894
+6.20%
ETH
$2,582.29
+7.67%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:30
A whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN, worth about 6.47 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN at a price of 46,128.4 SOL (6.47 million US dollars) and sent
SOL
$153.11
+3.90%
FARTCOIN
$1.16322
+13.93%
LENS
$0.002952
+0.16%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:25
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43%
NFT
$0.0000004416
+1.23%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:22
Trump: Successful airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "We have successfully launched attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz and
TRUMP
$8.885
+3.57%
THREE
$0.004
+7.81%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:16
19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case
PANews reported on June 22 that according to The Block, a 19-year-old man from Danbury, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a well-known theft
WELL
$0.0002254
-0.79%
MAN
$0.00758
+10.17%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:15
