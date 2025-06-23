2025-07-03 Thursday

A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40.13+8.16%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01436+4.74%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.03%
PANews2025/06/23 09:12
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
DeepSouth AI
SOUTH$0.1026-9.76%
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale spent 2.25 million USDT and purchased 2.4 million FARTCOIN at an average price of US$0.93.
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.16142+13.86%
LENS
LENS$0.002945-0.47%
PANews2025/06/23 08:49
Statistics: More than 24 reports in one week, domestic securities firms set off a wave of stablecoin research

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Securities China, according to incomplete statistics, in the past week alone (June 15 to June 21), at least 16 securities firms have
Moonveil
MORE$0.02308-1.15%
PANews2025/06/23 08:48
Bitdeer increased its holdings by 36.9 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 1,445.8 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that the weekly report released by Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer last Saturday showed that as of June 20, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,445.8 BTC (excluding
Биткоин
BTC$109,068.4+3.31%
PANews2025/06/23 08:37
Singapore’s Web3 Exodus: What’s Next?

By Aiden and Jay Jo Source: Tiger Research Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain summary Singapore has attracted many Web3 companies with its flexible regulatory environment and is known as the "Delaware
PANews2025/06/23 08:30
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

PANews reported on June 23 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, recently disclosed on the X platform that from June 13 to 19,
Биткоин
BTC$109,068.4+3.31%
PANews2025/06/23 08:22
US Department of Justice: Trump's use of force against Iran is constitutionally authorized, but congressional approval may be required if conflict continues

PANews reported on June 23 that according to CCTV, a senior official of the U.S. Department of Justice said that U.S. President Trump carried out air strikes on Iran's nuclear
U Coin
U$0.0125+2.12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.884+3.63%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006367-0.17%
PANews2025/06/23 08:03
Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins
Realy
REAL$0.00298-13.87%
PANews2025/06/23 07:51
Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Hyperliquid "insider whale" @qwatio's BTC short position was closed at 1 a.m. with a profit of
Биткоин
BTC$109,068.4+3.31%
PANews2025/06/23 07:47

