Iran wants US to pay 'direct' price, estimates war will last two years
PANews June 23, CNN reported that a senior Iranian official said on Monday that the Iranian government hopes that the United States will "directly" pay for the war instead of
PANews
2025/06/23 22:37
IDF Spokesman: Israel will attack Iranian military infrastructure in the coming days
PANews reported on June 23 that an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said Israel will attack Iran’s military infrastructure in the next few days.
PANews
2025/06/23 22:33
1inch launches five major bug bounty programs with a maximum reward of $500,000
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of 1inch , 1inch announced the official launch of five bug bounty programs, covering core products such as smart
PANews
2025/06/23 22:32
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark
PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
PANews
2025/06/23 22:31
BCGame Coin (BC) breaks through $0.007, up more than 89% in 24 hours
PANews reported on June 23 that according to GMGN market data, the price of BC.GAME platform token BC exceeded $0.007, with a 24-hour increase of 89.07%. Earlier this month, BC's
PANews
2025/06/23 22:18
Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top
PANews reported on June 23 that Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said that $IBIT (BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF) has jumped to fourth place in the year-to-date fund inflow
PANews
2025/06/23 22:16
Fed Governor Bowman: Now is the time to consider adjusting policy rates
PANews reported on June 23 that Fed Governor Bowman said: Now is the time to consider adjusting the policy interest rate. If inflation continues to fall or the labor market
PANews
2025/06/23 22:07
Circle's stock price exceeds $260, with a total market value of approximately $58 billion
PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's share price broke through $260 and is now $261, up more than 9% on the day, with
PANews
2025/06/23 21:57
Dow Jones flat amid muted reaction to U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites
Stocks opened slightly higher Monday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average largely flat as oil prices remained muted amid ongoing concerns of a potential escalation in the Middle East conflict. While cryptocurrencies bore the brunt of the sell-off in…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:55
